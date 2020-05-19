New data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services shows more African Americans, more persons aged 25-49, and more men have tested positive for COVID-19 in ARHS’ eight-county health district.
The data, released on Friday, also shows an upward trend in lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region since the first case was reported on March 19. It also shows a spike in new daily cases around May 7, when an outbreak at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City-based nursing home, grew from two cases to 46. As of Monday, there were 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the nursing home.
ARHS said in a press release that it and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services have been monitoring data on COVID-19 “impacts and trends” in the region since the onset of the pandemic. The data released Friday comes from the N.C. Electronic Disease Surveillance System, the agency said.
“Data-driven insights about the spread of COVID-19 provides us with important information as we continue to monitor the virus across the region,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in the release. “This data will be crucial to understanding the spread of the virus and how it is impacting our population.”
According to ARHS’ COVID-19 surveillance report, African-Americans made up 42 percent of the 260 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region as of Friday where the person’s race was reported.
Whites made up 35 percent of the cases where race was reported. Persons identifying as mixed race made up 3 percent of cases and persons identifying as native Hawaiian or Pacific islander made up 1 percent. In 19 percent of the cases, the patient’s race was not disclosed.
Those numbers are different from trends statewide. According to DHHS, whites make up 59 percent of lab-confirmed cases statewide. African-Americans make up 39 percent of cases and Asians make up 1 percent. Five percent of cases are classified as “other.”
By age, persons 25-49 made up 42.16 percent of 260 positive COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region as of Friday. Persons age 65 and older made up the second largest group, 29.83 percent, followed closely by persons ages 50-64, who made up 23.88 percent. Fewer than 4 percent of cases were persons 24 and younger.
Those numbers are close to the statewide trends. According to DHHS, persons 25-49 make up 43 percent of cases statewide. Persons 50-64 make up 24 percent, while persons 65 and older make up 20 percent. Persons younger than 24 make up 13 percent of cases.
By sex, more males than females — 52.99 percent versus 47.01 percent — have tested positive for the virus in the eight-county region. Statewide, the reverse is true: more females than males — 50 percent versus 48 percent — have tested positive for the virus. In another 2 percent of cases, the patient’s sex is listed as “unknown.”
An ARHS spokeswoman said the agency doesn’t plan to release demographic data on the 13 deaths from COVID-19 in the region.
“Due to small numbers, demographic breakdowns will not be released at this time to protect the privacy of the families,” Amy Underhill, healthy communities coordinator and public health education supervisor, said in an email.
Betts said ARHS has seen a shift in COVID-19 case counts in the two months since the first case was reported in the region, with more cases reported at congregate housing facilities. He noted there have been outbreaks of the virus at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Pasquotank County, Rivers Correctional Institution in Hertford County and at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation, which also is in Pasquotank.
DHHS considers an outbreak to be two or more COVID-19 cases.
Betts said ARHS will continue to work with ECHR staff as they respond to the outbreak at the nursing home. But he noted that the outbreaks at PCC and the Rivers prison “were considered resolved” as of Friday.
According to Betts, DHHS considers an outbreak at a congregate living facility to be over if there is no evidence of continued transmission of the disease. The disease is no longer being transmitted, he said, if 28 days have passed since the latest onset of COVID-19 in a symptomatic person or since the latest date a specimen was collected in a person asymptomatic for the disease.
He noted that Friday marked the 28th day for the outbreaks at both prisons.
“I would like to thank our partners throughout the community as we continue to address this pandemic, especially those assisting with the congregate care facility outbreaks,” he said. “The resolution of the outbreaks demonstrates that solid public health practice can and does prevent the spread of illness. As we continue to learn more, we feel confident that early detection and intervention will save lives.”
Betts said ARHS plans to release demographic data on COVID-19 cases weekly, believing it’s critical information for the community to know.
“While there is much to learn about COVID-19, we do know this novel virus will be with us for the months and years to come,” he said. “While we do not want anyone to be fearful of the virus, we do want everyone in our community to take it seriously and understand how it can impact them and their loved ones.”