New COVID-19 cases jumped across the region by more than 830 last week with three counties — Pasquotank, Chowan and Currituck — accounting for more than 57% of the new infections.
Active COVID cases, meanwhile, fell for the second straight week. As of Thursday, the number of active cases in the eight-county public health district was 642, two fewer than the week before.
Albemarle Regional Health Services also reported three deaths last week related to COVID-19, including a Bertie County resident who was between the ages of 18-24. The person was the second in that age group — and the second from Bertie — to die from the respiratory disease in ARHS’ health district since the beginning of the pandemic.
The other deaths were reported in Currituck County and Hertford County, ARHS said. The Currituck resident was over 65 while the Hertford resident was between the ages of 50 and 64.
Pasquotank reported the largest jump in new cases (188), followed by Chowan (145), Currituck (142), Bertie (93) and Hertford (92).
Only three counties — Chowan with 29, Camden with eight and Gates with 3 — reported increases in active cases, meanwhile. Four other counties reported decreases while Bertie’s active case count remained unchanged at 84. Pasquotank (126) continued to have the largest number of active cases, while Chowan reported 122 and Currituck reported 94.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region rose from the previous week. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 30 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over the seven-day period. Only 20 new hospital admissions were reported over a seven-day period the previous week.
COVID infections at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities also rose last week. While ARHS reported 39 total cases in seven facility outbreaks the previous week, it reported 66 staff and resident cases in eight outbreaks last week. A ninth outbreak involving three staff members was also reported at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.
The largest outbreak was at Heritage Care, an assisted living facility in Elizabeth City, where two staff members and 23 residents have tested positive for COVID. ARHS said a facility outbreak at Gates House, an assisted living center in Gatesville, has been resolved.
The region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive — also rose to 12.49%, nearly a full percent, for the week of Sept. 11, the latest week available.
ARHS data also show the share of the region’s youngest residents contracting COVID-19 continuing to grow. Last week, residents 17 and younger accounted for 23.69% of new COVID infections since July 1. That’s up from 21.97% the week before. Only persons 25-49 account for a larger share of COVID infections since July 1: 38.41%.
Children and young teens also continue to constitute the second-largest share of active COVID cases in the region. According to ARHS, persons younger than 17 accounted for 30.84% of active cases last week. Again, only residents ages 25-49 accounted for a larger share of cases: 36.29%.
Persons 18-24 accounted for 9.81% of active cases last week, up by more than 2.5% from the week before. Persons 50-64, meanwhile, made up 12.46% of active cases last week, down by more than 2.5% from the previous week. Persons 65 and older comprised 10.59%, up slightly from the week before.
The overwhelming majority of those contracting COVID-19 in the region continued to be those who’ve not been fully vaccinated. ARHS said 89.61% of those who’ve contracted COVID since May 1 didn’t have their shots.
The total numbers of those getting first and second doses of the vaccine last week were more than the previous week.
As of Thursday, 936 first doses had been administered in the eight-county district, up from 849 administered the previous week. The number of those getting a second dose and becoming fully vaccinated rose by 942, up from the just over 900 getting a second dose the previous week.
The number of those ages 12 and older in the health district who’ve received a first dose of vaccine is now 80,600 (over 59%), while more than 79,700 (nearly 58.5%) are now fully vaccinated.
ARHS’ data also shows all age groups increased their percentages of vaccinations last week. Persons 49 and younger still make up only 26% of those vaccinated. Persons 17 and younger make up 3% of those vaccinated.