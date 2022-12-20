Sam Davis will once again be a member of the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to appoint Davis, a local Realty company owner, to complete the two-year unexpired term of the late Bill Sterritt.
Commissioner Sean Lavin made the motion to appoint Davis and voting in support were fellow Commissioners Jonathan Meads, Barry Overman, and board Chairman Charles Jordan.
Commissioner Cecil Perry cast the lone vote against Lavin’s motion. Commissioner Lloyd Griffin was absent from Monday’s meeting, which was held for the sole purpose of naming Sterritt’s replacement on the board.
Before the motion to appoint Davis, Perry made a motion to accept the recommendation of the Pasquotank County Democratic Party Executive Committee to appoint Linwood Gallop to fill the vacancy. That motion died for lack of a second.
After Monday’s meeting, Davis expressed gratitude to the board for its confidence in him.
“I’m thankful that they selected someone with experience serving (as a county commissioner) to continue on,” said Davis, who served a single term as commissioner from 1998-2002.
Lavin said Davis was a good choice.
“As far as why Mr. Davis was selected: from my standpoint, he was the only candidate that had experience in the role and could immediately support this 23-month appointment from Day 1,” Lavin said Tuesday. “So from a strictly HR/hiring manager perspective, he stands out from the remainder of the field.”
Lavin said that from his “conversations and interviews” with other candidates not appointed to the vacancy, he believes “at least two” would be viable candidates for the seat in the next election.
“I fully expect some of them to continue to develop as candidates in preparation for the election for this position,” Lavin said. “However, at the end of those conversations ... I was more convinced that Sam (Davis) was a better immediate fit with a lesser learning curve.”
Lavin also called Davis “someone with a reasonable disposition and willingness to work with the remainder of the board.”
Perry said he had a lot of questions about what took place but said he would not express them at Monday’s meeting. Afterward in comments to The Daily Advance, however, he was critical of the decision to appoint Davis.
“What they did up there was wrong,” he said. “It was terribly racist. It was subtle racism.”
Even so, “Sam Davis is a good friend of mine,” he said, adding that he has confidence that Davis will be a fair and independent- minded commissioner.
Gallop, who attended Monday’s meeting, said afterward that he had concerns about commissioners not accepting the Pasquotank Democratic Party executive committee’s recommendation that he be named to Sterritt’s seat.
“There’s a lot of issues with this,” he said.
Gallop noted the decision was made with one commissioner absent.
Griffin said Tuesday that he had obligations that prevented him from attending Monday’s meeting. He said he believes Davis will be a good county commissioner.
“He’s coming in already with some local government knowledge,” Griffin said. “He was on the board when I first came on the board.”
When asked whether commissioners had considered rescheduling the meeting to when Griffin could be present, Jordan said he had talked with Griffin and the commissioner had two obligations that he simply couldn’t get out of.
“We wanted to get this done,” Jordan said.
Because Sterritt died Oct. 28, commissioners had until Dec. 28 — 60 days from when the commission seat became vacant — to appoint someone to fill the seat. If they hadn’t met the deadline, Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson would have been required to fill the vacancy.
Jordan defended the appointment of Davis as a compromise.
“Some of us compromised because we want to do what’s best for the county,” Jordan said. “We need to be here for this county, and that’s why we’re here.”
Asked Tuesday about Perry’s assertion that the board’s decision was motivated by “subtle racism,” Lavin said “my observation is that everything seems racist to a racist.”
Lavin said Gallop did not have enough support among the commissioners to get the appointment.
“Based on my conversations with other board members, Mr. Gallop did not have support of any other sitting commissioners other than Perry,” Lavin said. “A formal vote would have yielded a similar result (against Gallop).”
Denauvo Robinson, who had been backed by some commissioners for the appointment previously, also attended Monday’s meeting.
“I was disappointed, but I will support the commissioners’ decision to appoint Sam Davis and know that he will do a good job on the board,” Robinson said Tuesday when asked about the board’s decision.
Tony Sawyer, who had put his own name forward as a candidate for the appointment, said he thought it was unfair that the commissioners did not appoint Gallop.
“Let him prove himself,” Sawyer said, referring to Gallop. He added, “I believe they had their mind made up before they walked through the door.”