...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
205 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
ALLIGATOR RIVER PAMLICO SOUND
PAMLICO AND PUNGO RIVERS NEUSE AND BAY RIVERS
S OF CURRITUCK BEACH LIGHT TO OREGON INLET NC OUT 20 NM
S OF OREGON INLET TO CAPE HATTERAS NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE HATTERAS TO OCRACOKE INLET NC OUT 20 NM
INCLUDING THE MONITOR NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY
S OF OCRACOKE INLET TO CAPE LOOKOUT NC OUT 20 NM
S OF CAPE LOOKOUT TO N OF SURF CITY NC OUT 20 NM
ALBEMARLE SOUND CROATAN AND ROANOKE SOUNDS
GREENVILLE — Residents of Perquimans, Chowan and Pasquotank counties unable to visit U.S. Rep. Don Davis' office in Greenville in person will have three opportunities next week to have the congressman's staff come to them.
Davis' staff will be holding "mobile office hours" in 18 counties of the 19-county congressional district either on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, May 16-18, the congressman's office said Tuesday. Mobile office hours allow community members to meet with Davis' staff and offer meetings outside his Greenville office which officially opened Saturday. Each mobile office session is scheduled to last at least two hours.
“Accessibility is essential, and we recognize not everyone we serve lives close to our district office,” Davis said in the release. “Which is why we are bringing our services directly to our constituents through our mobile office hours program.”
Davis' staff will kick off the mobile hours program with a visit to Plymouth Town Hall at 124 E. Water St., Plymouth, on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The staff's visits to local counties will begin with Tuesday visits to the Perquimans County Library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, at 12:30 p.m. and to the Gates County Public Library at 14 Cypress Creek Drive, Gatesville, at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, May 17, Davis staffers' visit to Chowan County will take place in Town Council Chambers at the Edenton Municipal Building at 400 S. Broad St., Columbia, at 9 a.m.
Their visit to Pasquotank County will take place in City Council Chambers at 306 E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 3 p.m.