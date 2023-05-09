GREENVILLE — Residents of Perquimans, Chowan and Pasquotank counties unable to visit U.S. Rep. Don Davis' office in Greenville in person will have three opportunities next week to have the congressman's staff come to them.

Davis' staff will be holding "mobile office hours" in 18 counties of the 19-county congressional district either on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, May 16-18, the congressman's office said Tuesday. Mobile office hours allow community members to meet with Davis' staff and offer meetings outside his Greenville office which officially opened Saturday. Each mobile office session is scheduled to last at least two hours.