Elizabeth City native Barry Davis highlighted the economic freedom in Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream Monday as he encouraged people to plan wisely for their future — including for retirement.

Davis, a Durham-based financial services professional, is the son of Robert L. and Sandra Barrington Davis, and a graduate of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, was the keynote speaker at the 19th annual Community Breakfast in honor of King. The event, sponsored by the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women, was held at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.