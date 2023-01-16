Barry Davis, a Durham-based financial services professional and a graduate of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, addresses the audience at the 19th annual Community Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Monday. The event, sponsored by the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women, was held at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.
Pasquotank County High School student Tyler Spellman performs the Sam Cooke Classic “A Change is Gonna Come” at the 19th annual Community Breakfast in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Monday. The event, canceled the past three years because of the COVID pandemic, was sponsored by the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women
Elizabeth City native Barry Davis highlighted the economic freedom in Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream Monday as he encouraged people to plan wisely for their future — including for retirement.
Davis, a Durham-based financial services professional, is the son of Robert L. and Sandra Barrington Davis, and a graduate of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, was the keynote speaker at the 19th annual Community Breakfast in honor of King. The event, sponsored by the Elizabeth City Branch of the National Association of University Women, was held at Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.
A 2008 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who works as a financial consultant with Fidelity Investments, Davis said in considering King’s work for freedom it’s worth remembering that a key aspect is financial freedom.
“We have all heard, ‘America is the land of opportunity,’” Davis said. “What we do with the opportunity is purely up to us.”
In the face of obstacles to financial freedom, financial knowledge becomes especially important, he said.
“Knowledge is power,” Davis said.
Davis mentioned financial basics such as setting aside money for emergencies, building and maintaining good credit, and investing for retirement.
“What I tell people is, make sure to keep your credit good if you can,” Davis said. And work to rebuild your credit if you do make mistakes, he added.
Davis said it’s important to talk about your finances with someone you trust.
Retirement is different for everyone, and it’s important to save and invest on the goals you have for retirement, he said.
“If you are blessed to already be in retirement, what I would say is try to stick to your budget,” Davis said.
A number of community leaders spoke briefly at Monday’s NAUW Community Breakfast, the first in three years because of the COVID pandemic.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Jordan encouraged people to volunteer for committee and commission appointments in the community, to attend county commissioner meetings, and to vote.
“It is important that we matter to each other,” Jordan said.
Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers recalled that King visited Elizabeth City, and he said much remains to be done in bringing King’s vision to fruition. The agenda today includes expansion of Medicaid, ensuring a living wage for workers, and looking out for those who are homeless in the community, Rivers said.
“We have much work to do,” he said. “I’m here to ask you to roll up your sleeves and get to work.”
Gwen Sanders, deputy chief of staff at Elizabeth City State University, recalled the students of then-Elizabeth City State Teachers College who participated in lunch counter sit-ins in downtown Elizabeth City in the early 1960s, saying, “we owe a debt of gratitude to them and so many others.”
“The Dream lives on in our students,” Sanders cited, citing “Vikings to the Polls” events and other accomplishments of ECSU students.
Isaiah Casenelli, campus minister at Mid-Atlantic Christian University and interim vice president of advancement, said King’s Dream aligns with MACU’s values because the civil rights leader’s work was shaped by Biblical values.
Casenelli mentioned Peter’s vision in Acts 10 as a instance of God challenging his people to see each other the way he sees them.
Antonio Williams, director of admissions and recruitment at College of The Albemarle, said it’s important to reach those young people in the community — and especially young Black males — who are not attending COA, ECSU or MACU, and may not even be working.
It’s important that they earn some kind of credential to be able to have a career, he said.
Williams said he is glad to see a growing diversity at COA among faculty, staff and students.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Keith Parker said he is proud of the students and educators in ECPPS. He said the school system works every day to prepare students to have a chance to choose what they want to do with their life.
During his remarks, Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, said the Voting Rights Act of 1965 has been gutted and the 1964 Civil Rights Act is facing a similar fate.
“We need to roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Rivers said.