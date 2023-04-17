HERTFORD — U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., told Perquimans County Democrats Saturday that starting his first term in the U.S. House with Republicans in charge has been a surreal experience.

Davis, who was elected in November to succeed G.K. Butterfield representing North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, noted that his office in the Longworth House Office Building is only a couple down from fellow freshman George Santos, R-N.Y., who is the subject of a House ethics probe for fabricating large parts of his biography during his recent successful campaign for Congress.