U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., addresses fellow Democrats at the Perquimans County Democratic Party's county convention at the Perquimans County Courthouse, Saturday. Davis also was scheduled to address the Pasquotank County Democratic Party county convention as well on Saturday.
HERTFORD — U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C., told Perquimans County Democrats Saturday that starting his first term in the U.S. House with Republicans in charge has been a surreal experience.
Davis, who was elected in November to succeed G.K. Butterfield representing North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, noted that his office in the Longworth House Office Building is only a couple down from fellow freshman George Santos, R-N.Y., who is the subject of a House ethics probe for fabricating large parts of his biography during his recent successful campaign for Congress.
“I have to walk from my office past the press corps every day, and my office is just two doors over from George Santos," Davis said. "But that’s where we are.”
Davis, who was speaking at the Perquimans County Democratic Convention, said Santos is an example of what people can expect from the new Republican majority in the House. He also said Santos, who was elected despite a spate of lies about his education and personal background, represents a trend that is sweeping the country.
“We see this big movement now toward extremism. We see it in the state (also) with a super-majority" in the North Carolina Legislature, he said, an apparent reference to the recent party-switch by Democratic House member Tricia Ann Cotham to the GOP, giving Republicans veto-proof majorities in both the state House and Senate.
“These are crazy, extreme bills in the House,” Davis said without citing specific legislation. He said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, is being forced to back the legislation as part of the deal he made in January to gain the votes he needed to become speaker. But he said the legislation will go nowhere once it reaches the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.
Davis, who also was scheduled to address Pasquotank Democrats at their county convention on Saturday, also told fellow Democrats that they need to prepare for the 2024 election, which he said is coming up fast. He said the future of the region is at stake.
Davis noted that North Carolina is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states, but its prosperity is not trickling down to eastern North Carolina.
Davis said Democrats must take steps to ensure that the region’s young people have enough opportunities to keep them here. He said legislation pending before Congress can have a significant impact on the regional economy, citing the Farm Bill, which, after five years, is up for renewal. He said the bill is about more than agriculture, noting it also affects the school lunch program, nutrition, water, sewer, and broadband internet, among other things.
Davis also said the recent leak of U.S. classified information, allegedly by a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, highlights the need for lawmakers to do more to keep the American people safe.
Vera Murrill, chair of the Perquimans County Board of Elections, also spoke to convention attendees about the need for volunteer polling officials. She also discussed several issues crucial to the voting process, like how to obtain an absentee ballot, when to register to vote, and how to cast a provisional ballot if a voter can’t get registered in time.
A number of local Democrats also addressed the convention. One asked for a commitment from Davis for increased vocational and technical training for area youth.
Another expressed frustration that increased African-American turnout is having little effect on elections. The Democrat claimed that although Black voters helped to elect the town's second African-American mayor four years ago, the town is one most racially polarized in the area. He said one friend, a soon-to-graduate medical student at the University of North Carolina, told him she would not consider practicing medicine in the county.
Perquimans County Democratic Party Chair Tammy Miller-White reminded convention attendees that volunteers are needed to make democracy function in the county. She noted the party was unable to fill all the slots permitted for poll workers because of a lack of volunteers.
She also set forward the party's goals for the coming year.
“Our goal as Democrats is straightforward; we believe everyone has infinite worth, value, and something to contribute as we work on an excellent quality of life for all,” she said. “So when we do our work, we want to hear the voices, and encourage, engage, and educate people on the issues. We will not suppress a voice or vote.”
Convention attendees also re-elected by acclamation the previous year’s party leaders for the coming year. Miller-White will again serve as chair; Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown again will be the 2nd vice chair; Jackie Frierson will again serve as treasurer; and Hertford Town Manager Janice McKenzie Cole will again serve as secretary.
The position of first vice chair will remain unfilled for now because the party's bylaws encourage the first and second vice chairs to be of different genders and ethnicities. Another position, that of youth representative, also went unfilled. The 17 Democrats assembled at Saturday's convention were overwhelmingly African-American, and no youth were in attendance.