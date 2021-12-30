Incoming Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Anya Davis will continue her role as the organization’s membership director when she takes the helm on Saturday.
Davis, a life-long resident of the area, succeeds Holly Staples as the Chamber’s president/CEO. Staples begins a new job with College of The Albemarle on Saturday.
As membership director, Davis will recruit new Chamber members, help existing members and plan events.
“I’m going to retain that (role) because it is my favorite part of the job,” Davis said. “I wanted to keep that part of it and I will continue doing that. The part I like the most is meeting people, hearing their stories and helping them meet their goals. That is what the Chamber is all about.”
Davis said she was honored when the Chamber’s executive committee named her president/CEO and that one of her goals is to continue to build the business group’s membership. The Chamber currently has around 500 members.
“I’m going to continue our plan to meet businesses that are not part of the Chamber,” Davis said. “I will ask them to be a part because my goal is for every business to be part of the Chamber. That will make our Chamber the strongest that it can be.’’
Davis spent 25 years in the banking industry before becoming membership director in June 2018. While in banking, Davis was a commercial banking relationship specialist and said that the role of membership director is similar to her former job.
“When the (membership director) opportunity came up, the things that I loved in my job in banking is what the membership director does,” Davis said. “I love helping people.”
Staples said her successor will provide continuity for members and that the Chamber will be in “great hands.”
“Anya has tremendous passion and drive for the Chamber’s mission,” Staples said. “She is going to do an amazing job stepping into the president’s role.’’
Staples told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors in November that she was leaving the Chamber to “explore a new opportunity.” COA announced earlier this month that Staples would take over as director of the Small Business Center at the college. She succeeds Ginger O’Neal, who is retiring as the SBC’s longtime director.
“I loved working with Holly, and she is a wonderful person,” Davis said. “She was a really great president and she will continue her mission (at the SBC) to help businesses succeed.”