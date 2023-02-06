A third year Elizabeth City State University student will be U.S. Rep. Don Davis' guest at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night for President Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress.

Aleathia Hudson, a student in ECSU's Bessie Coleman Aviation Academy, will be Davis' first guest for a State of the Union speech. Davis, D-N.C., was elected in November to a two-year term representing North Carolina's 1st Congressional District. 