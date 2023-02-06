A third year Elizabeth City State University student will be U.S. Rep. Don Davis' guest at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday night for President Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress.
Aleathia Hudson, a student in ECSU's Bessie Coleman Aviation Academy, will be Davis' first guest for a State of the Union speech. Davis, D-N.C., was elected in November to a two-year term representing North Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union Address Tuesday starting at 9 p.m.
Davis said in a press release Monday that he plans to focus in his first congressional term on "putting the American dream within reach for students like Aleathia and her classmates."
“People like Aleathia exemplify the progress we have made but more work needs to be done to ensure we’re providing the appropriate resources for the next generation to thrive,” he said.
ECSU launched the Bessie Coleman Aviator Academy in July 2021. Created with a $10,000 grant from the American Association of University Women, the program provides 21 female students with hands-on flight stimulation, interactive panel conversations with national aviation organizations, and aviation program tours.
The program is named for Bessie Coleman (1892-1926), who besides being the first African American woman to hold a pilot’s license in the U.S., was also the first Native American to hold a pilot’s license. She earned her license from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale on June 15, 1921.