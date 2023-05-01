...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Davis to host Farm Bill 'listening sessions' across 1st District
Congressman Don Davis, D-N.C., will host the second of three Farm Bill “listening sessions” in Winton Wednesday and the third in Greenville on Thursday.
Davis is holding the three sessions across the 1st Congressional District to get feedback from the agricultural community in the region on their priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, which is being renewed this year for another five years.
The first session was held Monday in Nashville.
The second is set for today at the Hertford County Agriculture Center at 301 W. Tryon Street, Winton, Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The third will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Pitt County Agriculture Center at 403 Government Circle, Greenville.
Anyone wishing to speak on the bill will have to fill out a card at each event. Speakers will be allotted no more than 3 minutes to address the congressman and the audience.