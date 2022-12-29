Newly appointed Pasquotank Commissioner Sam Davis reiterated his plan this week to seek a full four-year term in 2024 but would not say it will be as a Democrat.
Davis, a Democrat and local Realty company owner, was appointed Dec. 19 by a 4-1 vote of commissioners to complete William Sterritt’s two-year unexpired term. Sterritt, who was also a Democrat, died in October.
Commissioners were required to appoint a Democrat to the at-large seat and the Pasquotank Democratic Party recommended that Linwood Gallop fill the seat. But commissioners voted to appoint Davis after a motion to appoint Gallop failed to receive a second.
Davis said Wednesday that he plans to run for a full term in two years but said, when asked, that he would “not speculate on that right now” which party’s nomination he would seek.
Davis was one of seven Democrats that sought the local party’s nod and he told the executive committee at its selection replacement meeting on Dec. 2 that he would seek a full term in 2024 as a Democrat and would help strengthen the party.
“I said that I would at that (Dec. 2) meeting and they asked me as a Democrat to do that,” Davis said. “They didn’t support me. If their commitment is not strong enough to me then I don’t know what my commitment is to them. Party is not important to me right now, getting this county moving forward is important to me.”
Pasquotank Democratic Party Chair Laurie Slutz said she was not surprised by Davis’ statement, noting that Republican Commissioner Sean Lavin made the motion to appoint Davis. All three Republicans and one Democrat, Charles Jordan, voted to appoint Davis. Democrat Cecil Perry cast the lone “no” vote against his appointment.
“(Davis’) name was put forth by the Republican Party so that doesn’t surprise me,” Slutz said. “(Davis) can have his opinion. He can decide, that’s his right. I don’t harbor any hard feelings.’’
Davis previously served as a Pasquotank commissioner from 1998 to 2002. He said he is well prepared to begin working on the county’s next fiscal budget. That work will start in earnest at the board’s annual retreat on Feb. 24.
“Having been the chairman of the Finance Committee for the county commissioners, I pretty much understand budgets and how the county government works,” Davis said. “I’m not quite up to speed on all the issues they have right now, but I would expect my learning curve to be very short.’’
Davis said keeping county property taxes low was a priority during his first stint as a commissioner and that will continue over the next two years.
“When I was a commissioner back when we were looking at selling the hospital originally that would have lowered taxes then,” Davis said. “I have always been one to think outside the box to keep our taxes low to help our citizens. Certainly, we have to scrutinize our budgets and not have any wasteful spending.”
Davis emphasized that he would continue to support College of The Albemarle, saying the community college is not only vital to Pasquotank but also the surrounding 16 counties.
Sentara Healthcare is building a new hospital in the city that will anchor its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus. The county will still own the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, which is currently leased to Sentara.
Davis some of the North Road Street property could be used to support COA or other county endeavors.
“I think the obvious thing would be for us to use it to help COA,” Davis said. “That to me that is the obvious thing in some sort of partnership with COA and Elizabeth City State University. That is an obvious use for it. Whatever is going to benefit our citizens is what we need to look for.”
Lavin made the motion to appoint Davis at commissioners’ Dec. 19 meeting. Voting in support besides Lavin were GOP commissioners Jonathan Meads and Barry Overman and Democrat Jordan.
Commissioner Lloyd Griffin, also a Democrat, was absent from the meeting, which was held for the sole purpose of naming Sterritt’s replacement on the board.
Before the motion to appoint Davis, Perry made a motion to accept the recommendation of the Pasquotank County Democratic Party Executive Committee to appoint Gallop to fill the vacancy. That motion died for lack of a second.