Newly appointed Pasquotank Commissioner Sam Davis reiterated his plan this week to seek a full four-year term in 2024 but would not say it will be as a Democrat.

Davis, a Democrat and local Realty company owner, was appointed Dec. 19 by a 4-1 vote of commissioners to complete William Sterritt’s two-year unexpired term. Sterritt, who was also a Democrat, died in October.