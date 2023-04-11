Davis chats with students in ECSU visit

The Pasquotank Democratic Party will hold its County Convention in Courtroom A of the county courthouse Saturday at 11 a.m. U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C, and Pasquotank Commission Chairman Charles Jordan will be among the speakers. Davis will also be the keynote speaker at the Perquimans County Democratic Convention at the Perquimans County Courthouse on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

TODAY

Library classes