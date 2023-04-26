GREENVILLE — The freshman Democratic congressman representing 19 eastern counties in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District said Tuesday that 100 days into his first term he has secured more than $45 million for the district. But he also expects securing more resources for the district’s more economically distressed areas will be a fight.
Don Davis, who on Jan. 17 was sworn in as the representative for the 1st Congressional District, held a news conference Tuesday at his Greenville office to discuss his first 100 days in office and discuss what he hopes to achieve moving forward to help farmers and other constituents. Davis’ office will officially open to constituents on May 6.
In his first 100 days, Davis said he has already submitted a total of $17.6 million in requests to the House Appropriations Committee for 15 community projects in Greene, Halifax, Martin, Nash, Pasquotank, Pitt, Vance and Washington counties. Davis said the money will be used to help residents with “high-impact public projects.” He also announced Tuesday a $28 million allocation for a clean energy transition project for farmers in Wilson.
“We’re fighting for the east, for a brighter day and a brighter future,” Davis said.
According to Assistant County John Shannon, Pasquotank County requested Davis’ help securing $4.6 million in federal funding to help finance expansion of the county’s reverse-osmosis plant. The total project will cost $9.31 million, so the request represents about half the cost.
Davis said his first act in Congress was a resolution supporting Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act in states where governors and legislatures have not yet approved it. He called North Carolina’s bipartisan agreement last month to expand Medicaid a “light at the end of the tunnel for over 95,000 eastern North Carolinians trapped in a coverage gap.”
Expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is still contingent on the state budget being passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor faces a veto-proof Republican supermajority after Mecklenburg County Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties from Democrat to Republican.
Davis said he has also introduced two bills during this first 100 days. One would award a Congressional Gold Medal to Sarah Keys Evans, a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps who in 1952 was fined after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger while on leave from Fort Dix. The other, the Promotion Precision Agriculture Act, would provide technology like drones and robotics to farmers.
Language on the agriculture act has yet to be published on the House’s website. The bill was filed on March 22.
So far the congressman has also cosponsored 44 bills, 40 of which have bipartisan support, he said. That commitment to working across the aisle was a staple of Davis’ campaign for Congress.
“People are sick and tired of the partisan divide in Washington,” Davis said. “Instead of extremism, eastern North Carolinians want us to tackle the issues the discuss at the dinner table.”
Davis said his focus during his next 100 days in Congress will be on increasing workforce availability, promoting business innovation and investing in “critical infrastructure needs” to assist the 13 counties in the 1st District he said are economically distressed.
Part of that is providing good paying jobs and supporting broadband and the Global TransPark in Kinston and prioritizing the needs of airports and U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, Davis said.
As the vice ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, Davis said he also will have considerable input on the Farm Bill, which is up for renewal this year. Davis said the legislation, which is reconsidered every five years, will have a direct impact on the state’s rural communities.
With the deadline to raise the nation’s debt ceiling looming in June, Davis said he is working as a member of the House’s Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers. The group has released a framework for how to better manage raising the debt ceiling to pay the nation’s bills.
“We need to, as we have historically, have a vote to increase the debt ceiling,” Davis said. “We need to pay what we already made obligations towards.”
Addressing the question of who he’ll support for president next year, Davis said he wants a candidate who will do what is best for eastern North Carolina and his constituents.
“I’m supporting anyone who’s going to bring forth what I believe are issues and deliver for eastern North Carolinians,” Davis said. “I believe that President (Joe) Biden, during his administration, there have been fair deliverables for the east.”
Those deliverables include federal help navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and infrastructure funding, Davis said.
But the congressman was clear that he has not always agreed with the president, who on Tuesday announced he will seek reelection to a second term in 2024. Earlier this month, Davis voted to override a presidential veto redefining terms in the Waters of the United States section of the Clean Water Act.
According to wire reports, Republicans for the most part opposed the new rules, describing them as federal overreach and saying they would be burdensome on farmers and other agricultural interests because of the restrictive way they defined navigable waterways. Biden and most Democrats said the new rules were necessary to protect waterways and ensure clean water.
The override vote failed because it didn’t secure a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress. Davis was one of only 10 Democrats in the House to vote with Republicans to override the veto.
“We’re standing with our farmers, that’s what really bothers me,” Davis said of the new rules. In his prepared remarks the congressman noted that there are at least 5,457 agriculture workers in North Carolina’s 1st District.
Davis encouraged any constituents with concerns or questions to phone his Greenville office at 252-999-9600.