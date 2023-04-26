GREENVILLE — The freshman Democratic congressman representing 19 eastern counties in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District said Tuesday that 100 days into his first term he has secured more than $45 million for the district. But he also expects securing more resources for the district’s more economically distressed areas will be a fight.

Don Davis, who on Jan. 17 was sworn in as the representative for the 1st Congressional District, held a news conference Tuesday at his Greenville office to discuss his first 100 days in office and discuss what he hopes to achieve moving forward to help farmers and other constituents. Davis’ office will officially open to constituents on May 6.


