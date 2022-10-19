Sandy Smith

Republican congressional candidate Sandy Smith holds a frying pan to poke fun at allegations she is a spouse abuser.

 DAVE CRUZ/ROCKY MOUNT TELEGRAM

GREENVILLE — Starting Thursday, voters in North Carolina will begin casting early votes for a host of local, state and federal offices in the Nov. 8 general election.

In the 1st Congressional District, which includes Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan counties, state Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene, is running against Republican Sandy Smith for the right to succeed U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., who is not seeking re-election.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.