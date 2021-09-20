Day of Caring

Elizabeth City State University students (l-r) Noel Herron and Camryn Savoy sort through books to see which remain in usable condition during the Day of Caring on Friday. Some 40 ECSU students assisted the Boys & Girls Club with sorting and removing items from the club’s former location in the old Elizabeth City Middle School building. Volunteers also helped other nonprofits in the city on the Day of Caring, which was organized by Albemarle Area United Way.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance