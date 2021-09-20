Day of Caring

Chris Day
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Trial in death of Milton Sawyer gets underway with opening arguments
- Body identified as that of missing Chowan man
- Police seeking 2 men who fired AR-15 rifle, handgun in downtown
- Currituck man sentenced to more than 200 years for child sex offenses
- Medical Examiner: Milton Sawyer died as result of asphyxia
- Melcher admits murder, says Sawyer helped plot it
- Sheriff: Body identified as missing Chowan man
- Sawyer guilty, sentenced to life in prison without parole
- Chowan Sheriff investigating after unidentified body found
- EC police: Man stable after shot in leg Sunday