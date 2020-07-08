Medical Services of America’s DayBreak Adult Day Health Center in Elizabeth City will not reopen.
DayBreak suspended its adult care program on March 17 after Albemarle Regional Health Services’ Inter-County Public Transportation Authority halted bus service because of the coronavirus crisis.
Many DayBreak clients used ICTPA transportation to get to and from the facility. Others, however, stopped attending the program because of health concerns spurred by the COVID-19 outbreak.
ICTPA resumed some transportation services on May 22. However, Medical Services of America informed county officials in early June that the DayBreak facility would not reopen at the county-owned Edgewood Center.
The health care company, which operates both Albemarle Home Care and Albemarle Hospice, had paid the county $1,880 a month to rent space for its adult day care program. But its lease at the Edgewood Center expired July 1.
MSA had asked the county for a rent abatement at the DayBreak facility in late April, saying the loss of participants had affected the company’s revenues.
“The sharp reduction of participants and overall participation level has resulted in an immediate cash flow depravation causing DayBreak to close its doors until further notice,” MSA General Counsel Timothy Stewart wrote in a letter to the county seeking the abatement.
Pasquotank commissioners ended up denying MSA’s request, voting instead to temporarily suspend the lease payments and have the county work with the firm to establish a repayment plan once DayBreak’s operations resumed.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he didn’t think the county’s refusal to abate MSA’s rent led to the program’s closing.
“I really don’t think that had anything to do with it,” Hammett said. “They said they had traditionally lost money with that program and they are a for-profit organization. It got to the point with the financial impact of COVID that they couldn’t keep carrying on that program at a loss.”
A message seeking comment from MSA for this story was not returned.
Hammett said the county will miss the services that DayBreak provided.
“It was a very good program and it will be a loss for the community,” he said.
Hammett said the county has not yet decided what it will do with the former DayBreak facility.