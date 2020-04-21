With one day to go before the deadline, nearly 50 applications have been turned in for a new local fund offering grants to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forty-seven applications had been turned in for the Elizabeth City Small Business Micro Grant Program by early Tuesday afternoon, according to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant. ECDI and Malenfant are administering the grant fund.
Today is the deadline to submit an application for the program, city officials have said.
City Manager Rich Olson first announced the program two weeks ago, saying City Council had approved using $52,000 in unused Business Improvement Grant funds to start the fund.
Since that announcement, Peter Thomson, chairman of the Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100, announced the private business group also would donate $26,000 to the program.
Olson also announced last week that Workforce Resources had also contributed $1,500 to the fund and that a downtown resident had chipped in another $500, bringing the total amount in the fund to $80,000.
Under the program, small, independent businesses within the city limits are eligible for grants of up to $1,500.
To qualify for a grant, business owners have to fill out an application and submit data about their business’s finances. They also have to meet a number of criteria.
Some of the major requirements include: not having annual gross revenues of more than $2 million; having between one and 50 employees; and having its revenue reduced by at least 25 percent because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All applicants must also have a brick-and-mortar presence in the city. Other grant requirements can be found on the city’s website.
A three-member panel will review the applications and is expected to announce grant awards later this week.
Olson urged businesses that have questions about their eligibility for the grant program to contact ECDI at either 338-4104 or 340-2784. Questions can also be emailed to elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.