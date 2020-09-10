CAMDEN — The developer of a controversial mixed-use development in South Mills will have to wait at least another month before moving forward with the 200-plus-acre project.
The Camden Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to table until October consideration of the preliminary plat and development agreement for South Mills Landing. The decision followed a public hearing on the project.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs made the motion to table preliminary plat approval for South Mills Landing, saying it would give county staff time to answer commissioners’ questions.
The Camden Planning Board has recommended approval of the project’s preliminary plat. The decision, which was also delayed a month, followed the board’s investigation of concerns about flooding, traffic, and anticipated stress on law enforcement, fire department and public schools.
South Mills Landing LLC is proposing a 581-unit planned development on more than 229 acres in South Mills that would located off Main Street and adjacent to Horseshoe Road and U.S. Highway 17.
County officials reviewed and approved a concept plan for a 581-unit project at South Mills Landing in 2019, and a master plan was submitted for a 580-unit planned development in January.
According to the development plan, South Mills Landing would include a “mix of residential uses in close proximity to one another” as well as commercial businesses that would serve residents of both the development and the greater South Mills community.
The developer has said the project would improve on existing stormwater conditions, pay water and sewer fees ahead of the need for service, and donate open space tract for Camden County;
The county’s Technical Review Committee suggested the developer agree to a number of conditions before winning approval for the project. Its recommendations included:
• A phasing plan to spread out South Mills Landing’s development in response to school capacity concerns. County officials estimate the project will attract as many as 301 new students to the school district once it’s completed.
• Road and drainage improvements to alleviate flooding at Horseshoe Road.
• Provision of additional funds to help with Sheriff’s Office funding.
The developer estimates South Mills Landing’s property valuation when the development is built out at $146.6 million, generating annual tax revenue of $1,099,500 for the county. The project’s annual fees for solid waste and stormwater are estimated at $49,300.
A number of letters were submitted to the county in opposition to the project. They were read into the record at Tuesday’s public hearing.
Rebecca Farmer and Kristen Higens, both of Horseshoe Road, Crystal Creef of Main Street in South Mills, and Mary Cherry Tirak of Chamberlain Road in South Mills, all expressed concerns about flooding, traffic safety, and increased stress on county services.
Concerns also have been raised about the loss of the area’s traditional rural character if the development moves forward.
“Didn’t our county officials specify some time ago that we want to preserve ‘rural’ Camden County?” asked Michael and Lorraine Mizelle of Horseshoe Road. “We urge you and your board not to approve this project.”
Nancy Farmer, also of Horseshoe Road, raised concerns about increased traffic on the road. She also touched on concerns about flooding and the project’s impact on schools and law enforcement.
The development would change the landscape of the South Mills community, she said.
“And county leaders keep saying they want to maintain the rural feel of the county; it doesn’t look that way,” Farmer said. “It looks like we’re becoming another Moyock.”
Amy Gillikin expressed concerns about flooding, traffic, impact on schools, and internet service.
“I am really upset with the idea of building these homes right smack in the middle of the town of South Mills,” wrote Mike and Joy Benton of Old Swamp Road.
Marshall Powell Jr. said he lives on Sawyer’s Creek Road but grew up in the South Mills community and is familiar with how bad the flooding is on Horseshoe Road.
“Unless you live there you don’t know,” he advised commissioners.
Powell said he doesn’t believe the planned stormwater control ponds at South Mills Landing will be adequate to control flooding.
Melissa Wright, who said she lives on Joyce’s Creek, told the board her road floods when there is even a small amount of rainfall.
Not everyone voiced opposition to the project.
Herbert Mullen said he owns the land right across from the proposed development and is not opposed to it. He said South Mills Landing will improve the quality of life in the area.
Mullen said he doesn’t want the area to become like communities in southeastern Virginia like Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. However, he does support development and growth in South Mills, he said.