There was more than a chicken salad lunch in the boxes distributed to local teachers Wednesday in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week.
The lunch — and the people lined up behind the former Southgate Mall to cheer for teachers and hold up posters thanking them for their service — also reassured some teachers that better times are coming.
Seeing people lined up to distribute meals to local educators sent a beam of hope into a difficult circumstance, according to Benita Deloatch, a teacher assistant in the exceptional children pre-kindergarten program at Sheep-Harney Elementary School.
“It gives you hope that hopefully we are at the tail end of this pandemic,” Deloatch said.
Andy Montero said Montero’s was delighted to serve the lunches in appreciation of professional educators from local K-12 schools.
The event recognized educators from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, and area private schools such as Albemarle School and New Life Academy.
Administrative staff from ECPPS helped distribute snack bags in addition to the lunches.
Principals, members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Education Foundation Board, NEAAAT administrator Andrews Harris, and other supporters from the community cheered for the teachers and waved to them as they drove through to pick up their lunches.
The event was also an opportunity to see some co-workers from the school district — even if only for a moment, Deloatch said.
“It is nice because I haven’t seen some of these people since we got out of school,” she said.
That was nearly two months ago when Gov. Roy Cooper announced the closing of school buildings starting March 16. Cooper later extended school closings to May 15 before deciding late last month to suspend in-school instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
Nina Griffin, a district instructional coach with ECPPS, said she appreciated Montero’s taking the initiative to provide the meals on Wednesday.
“This is nice,” Griffin said. “This is amazing. This is an awesome opportunity for us just to reconnect and to see how much people really appreciate teachers. And it’s good to see everybody — real humans.”