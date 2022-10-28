...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Deer with broken legs dies in Lowe's garden center
A deer with two broken legs died from its injuries after being trapped in the garden center at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Elizabeth City Thursday evening.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission said his agency’s officers received a report of a deer trapped inside the Lowe’s store at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found the deer cornered in the garden section by Lowe’s employees, Beardsley said. The deer had numerous injuries, including two broken legs, he said. The deer died soon afterward from its injuries and was disposed of properly by wildlife officers, he added.
Beardsley said wildlife officials aren’t sure what caused the deer to end up in the garden center.
“This time of year Whitetail deer are in their peak mating season,” Beardsley said. “During this time male deer have a tendency to find themselves in unfamiliar territory and make poor decisions.”