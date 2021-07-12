Elizabeth City police are investigating after someone used their vehicle to leave tire tracks across a portion of the Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue.
Facing east on Colonial Avenue, the tire tracks begin just after the letter ‘C’ of the word Black and continue through the letters A, L and B, before ending in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Colonial Avenue.
City Manager Montre Freeman said Monday the tire tracks were not caused by a vehicle accident. He also said the incident occurred in broad daylight at around 2:26 p.m. Saturday.
“We just opened the road at noon,” Freeman said.
Colonial Avenue had been closed for about two weeks to allow local artist Michael Little to complete the mural. Saturday at 9 a.m., city officials gathered for a ceremony to officially unveil the mural, which spans almost the whole width of Colonial and stretches about 700 feet from MLK Jr. Drive to Elliott Street. Colonial Avenue was reopened to traffic at noon following the unveiling ceremony.
Police are investigating the incident, said Eddie Graham, a detective with the Elizabeth City Police Department.
Fourth Ward City Councilman Darius J. Horton posted several photos of what he described as the suspect vehicle to his Facebook page at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
“Silly rabbit, tricks are for kids,” Horton commented on Facebook. “Do you think we would invest in a mural and not have adequate surveillance? You sir are going down.”
Reached by phone, Horton said the images were captured by city-owned cameras.
According to the photos, the vehicle suspected of leaving the tire tracks is an all-black Dodge Ram extended cab pickup truck with the word Ram in red. In one photo, smoke is seen coming up from behind the truck as it enters MLK Drive. The photos track the vehicle as its driver heads east on Colonial Avenue toward Water Street. The final photo shows the truck headed south and passing Museum of the Albemarle at Water and Ehringhaus streets.
Little was at Colonial Avenue late Monday morning looking at the tire tracks across the mural. He said he was surprised that the mural was vandalized so soon after its completion. However, he wasn’t letting the incident discourage him.
Little, who is 27 and a graphic artist, said the mural was a learning opportunity for him. He said he got to learn from fellow local artists Ulysses Edwards and Richard Delain, who assisted him with the project. Also, the mural will get fixed eventually, he said.
Freeman said the mural will be repaired to cover up the tire tracks.
“We want to get this done as quickly as possible,” he said.
At issue is a scarcity of paint, said Freeman, who added the paint used to complete the mural was provided by donations. Freeman said he doesn’t think community members will be discouraged by the mural’s defacing.
“I don’t think so,” he said.
The incident allows city and community leaders to identify and address shortcomings in race relations and provides another opportunity to grow, Freeman said.
City Council approved the mural following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, April 21. More than 1,000 people voted to decide the winning mural out of four artists’ submissions.
Little’s submission included the words Black Lives Matter being painted gray. In his final mural, the letters are painted in a yellow that is similar to the paint used for the double lines on a roadway. Freeman said because the asphalt on Colonial Avenue is already a dull gray, Little used the yellow paint instead so the words would be more visible.