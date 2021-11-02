Attorneys for the law enforcement officials sued by the family of Andrew Brown Jr. over his April 21 shooting death have filed a motion in federal court seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit the family’s attorneys filed this summer.
A counter motion by the Brown’s family attorneys, meanwhile, details for the first time what specific firearms Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies used in Brown’s shooting and how many times they shot him.
The motion filed by attorney Christopher Geis in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina seeks dismissal of the Brown family’s lawsuit on the grounds that it fails to provide a sufficiently detailed factual basis for the lawsuit and failed to provide sufficient process for those named as defendants.
Brown was shot and killed in his vehicle by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office as they were seeking to serve arrest and search warrants at Brown’s home on Perry Street in Elizabeth City on April 21.
District Attorney Andrew Womble, saying his decision was based on both a State Bureau of Investigation report of Brown’s shooting and deputies’ body camera footage, decided not to seek criminal charges against the three deputies in May. Womble said the deputies’ shooting of Brown was justified because he had driven his vehicle toward deputies, putting their lives at risk.
But attorneys for Brown’s family have described his shooting as an “execution” and an “unlawful killing.” In the $30 million lawsuit they filed in July on behalf of Lillie Brown Clark, Brown’s paternal aunt and administrator of his estate, Brown attorneys allege that the sheriff’s deputies shot Brown as he was trying to drive away from them.
The lawsuit names seven Pasquotank deputies and investigators who were involved in the attempt to serve a warrant at Brown’s home the morning he was killed. Also named are Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II and Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie. Two additional officers who have not yet been identified by attorneys are also named in the suit but are listed as Jane and John Doe.
The seven Pasquotank deputies named in the lawsuit are Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan, Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.
Llewellen, Meads, Morgan were the only three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown. The remaining four deputies were initially placed on administrative leave but soon after returned to active duty. In June, Llewellen advised the Sheriff’s Office that he would resign on June 30.
Geis could not be reached for comment on this story.
Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys who filed the Brown family’s lawsuit, had no comment when asked Monday about the defendants’ motion for dismissal.
Daniels, however, has filed an amended complaint in response to Geis’ motion, which includes a narrative of the immediate events leading up to Brown’s death. It also includes for the first time allegations about the specific firearms deputies were using and how many times they fired.
According to Daniels’ filing, Meads fired seven 9-mm rounds from a Glock firearm into Brown’s moving vehicle, Lewellyn fired four 9-mm rounds from a Glock into the moving vehicle, and Morgan fired five .233 rounds from an AR-15 Bushmaster rifle into the vehicle.
Daniels’ filing suggests his information for the allegation comes from the SBI report. Daniels earlier had noted that filing a federal lawsuit would provide attorneys access to all information law enforcement agencies have about Brown’s shooting.
“Let me be very clear. I and this team have compulsory authority, federal subpoena authority, to get all the videos, all the tapes, all the recordings, all the records,” he said in July. “No district attorney. No county administrator. No state court can stop us from doing that.”