...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Minzies Creek Sanitary District Commissioner Daniel Flores holds a container of treated wastewater next to the district’s treatment plant on Friday, May 12. Although the district owes the state more than $152,000 in unpaid fines, the fines are not for discharging raw sewage into a nearby canal, Flores said.
Minzies Creek Sanitary District Commissioner Daniel Flores holds a container of treated wastewater next to the district’s treatment plant on Friday, May 12. Although the district owes the state more than $152,000 in unpaid fines, the fines are not for discharging raw sewage into a nearby canal, Flores said.
HERTFORD — As state environmental officials pursue action to recover $152,000 in unpaid fines assessed against the Minzies Creek Sanitary District, its officials are getting the word out that none of those penalties resulted from discharge of untreated wastewater.
Standing next to the treatment plant on Friday, May 12, Minzies Creek Sanitary District Commissioner Daniel Flores said the plant has never discharged untreated wastewater — raw sewage — into a nearby canal.
The Minzies Creek plant is designed for a treatment of capacity of 30,000 gallons of wastewater a day, but actually processes 3,000 gallons or less each day, Flores said.
Flores said that while the plant has sometimes been cited for violations, those have never involved discharging raw sewage into canals.
Officials with the state’s Division of Water Resources have told The Daily Advance that some of the violations involve discharge of water that has not been treated fully according to permit requirements.
Although no specific fish kills or algal blooms are known to have been linked to the violations, DWR officials say that falling short of treatment requirements could result in fish kills or the growth of algal blooms.
Flores noted that there are numerous chemicals and compounds that are subject to state-mandated limits and testing, and some of those levels may be exceeded at some times.
“It’s an important process and there is testing for everything,” Flores said.
N.C. Division of Water Resources spokeswoman Anna Gurney said last week that the Minzies Creek Sanitary District’s unpaid civil penalties total $152,256, involving violations from 1992 to this past January.
“Penalties paid total $2,079, so a total of penalties assessed would be $156,199.51,” Gurney said. “In addition Minzies Creek paid a $2,000 penalty as part of a Special Order by Consent in 2016.”
Gurney said DWR refers unpaid penalties to the NC Attorney General’s Office for collection as set forth in state statute.
Flores said the water quality in the canal is as important to Minzies Creek commissioners as it is to anyone.
“We fish in this thing all the time,” Flores said, pointing to the canal that runs next to the treatment plant site.
Longtime Minzies Creek Sanitary District Commissioner Linwood Hines explained that the plant has to add a certain amount of chlorine daily, and if the wastewater volume is less than usual it can cause the chlorine level to exceed the designated limit.
But he echoed Flores’ insistence that the plant has never been cited for discharging raw sewage into the canal.
Hines said the plant serves only 80 customers.
The wastewater is run through an aeration tank twice and “comes out looking like drinking water,” he said.