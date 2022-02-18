The new executive director of the College of The Albemarle Foundation believes the college’s positive impact in the community provides a strong foundation for raising funds for COA.
Catherine DeHart started Jan. 20 and worked remotely for the first few days. She has been on the ground in Elizabeth City since Jan. 26. Her starting salary is $84,060 a year.
DeHart comes from Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where for the past seven years she worked as director of principal gifts. She also worked in planned giving at Northampton.
Planned giving, which deals with the inclusion of gifts in estate plans and wills, is one area that Dehart said she believes is ripe for expansion and enhancement at COA.
She noted that the COA Foundation has a history of excellent work. Her goal, she said, is to build on that history and increase communication of the college’s impact to community residents.
At a recent COA trustee meeting, the college presented findings from a just-completed economic impact study funded by the Belk Endowment. The study found COA has an annual economic impact across its seven-county service area of $105.3 million.
DeHart said that’s an important story to tell in all seven counties.
“When you’re talking to people in the community they want to know what their gift is going to do for their community,” DeHart said.
Northampton Community College has an endowment of about $90 million. COA President Jack Bagwell told trustees that DeHart had told him she couldn’t take credit for that amount.
But Bagwell said he told her that while he doesn’t expect her to grow COA’s $12 million endowment to that level right away, he will certainly be looking for big things from her given her experience at Northampton.
Northampton has about 10,000 credit students. It has three campuses across two counties.
COA has four campuses located across seven counties.
DeHart said she believes there are good opportunities to increase giving to COA. She said Bethlehem is not really a wealthy area, although she noted it has some large and well-known companies such as Just Born — the manufacturers of Peeps marshmallow treats — and Martin Guitars.
The current chief executive officer at Just Born and the fourth-generation owner at Martin Guitars are both alumni of Northampton, which has benefited the college, she said.
DeHart said many alumni of COA have also done well at large companies or started their own successful businesses, and she hopes to build on those connections.
DeHart said an important contribution of community colleges is the preparation they offer for people to enter highly-sought-after trades and professions such as machining, welding, nursing and HVAC.
“I think community colleges are going to be the next big thing in higher education,” she said.
She noted her father was a plumber and her grandfather a carpenter.
“I was sort of raised in the trades,” DeHart said.
DeHart has family in the Tarheel state and recalls visiting the Outer Banks as a child. She said she is looking forward to getting back to the Outer Banks soon and to spending time at COA’s Dare Campus.
Before working at Northampton DeHart worked at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. At the time she left Widener she was director of planned giving. She said she has worked in fundraising for about 20 years.
Her work at COA will be focused on telling the college’s story in the community, she said.
“How many people really know what they have here in this college?” she asked.
She said she looks forward to her work in the region.
“I am excited to be here,” she said. “Everyone has been extremely welcoming and helpful.”
DeHart succeeds Amy Alcocer, who left the foundation in September to take a job in the insurance industry.