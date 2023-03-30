Eagle 1 Ship

Harbor Towns officials were expecting delivery of the Eagle 1 dinner cruise vessel either at the end of this month or in early May. But a Harbor Towns official said Thursday a delivery date is now unknown because of several delays.

 Photo courtesy Harbor Towns Inc.

Delivery of a dinner boat that is part of the Harbor Towns ferry project has been delayed.

