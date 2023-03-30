...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 7 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM Friday to 7 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Harbor Towns officials were expecting delivery of the Eagle 1 dinner cruise vessel either at the end of this month or in early May. But a Harbor Towns official said Thursday a delivery date is now unknown because of several delays.
Delivery of a dinner boat that is part of the Harbor Towns ferry project has been delayed.
Harbor Towns officials were expecting delivery of the Eagle 1 either at the end of April or in early May. But Peter Thomson with Harbor Towns said Thursday a delivery date is now unknown because of several delays.
Thomson said the complete refit of the Eagle I has to be approved by a Coast Guard inspector in New Jersey, where the vessel is currently undergoing a major refitting, and by Coast Guard officials in Washington, D.C. Bad weather also delayed the delivery of the Eagle I to the shipyard in New Jersey by a month.
“The dinner boat is going to be delayed and we don’t know how long,” Thomson said. “When we gutted it, we found some things that had to be addressed. We have a very good and senior (Coast Guard) inspector on the job but he has to wait until Washington approves these things before he can approve what we want to do. We can’t move forward until they are approved on paper.”
Harbor Towns is a regional private nonprofit that will own and manage the ferry system that includes the Eagle 1 and two smaller fast-speed ferries that are currently under construction in Bryson City. All three vessels will be based in Edenton and travel between Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth and Columbia.
The dinner boat can accommodate 130 passengers for a regular cruise and between 80 and 110 people for a dinner cruise. The two 32-passenger fast-speed ferries will provide scheduled service between the five communities with a schedule expected to be released later this month.
The two foil-assisted, jet-driven ferries are 45 feet long and 16 feet wide and can travel 38 mph in river conditions and 33 mph in waves up to 5½ feet. Both vessels will cost around $1 million each. They both have a single restroom.
“Believe it or not they say 5½ feet to 7 feet you can go 30 mph, but we will be in harbor long before that,” Thomson said.
Thomson said the first fast-speed ferry should be delivered around May 1 and will be put into service the week of May 20. The second ferry is expected to be delivered shortly after the first one.
Both boats will undergo sea trials under the supervision of the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard has also inspected the two boats while they're being constructed.
“They take it apart first,” Thomson said of the Coast Guard inspection. “It’s very simple, this is the most valuable cargo (passengers) that you can have. They (Coast Guard) are rigorous, demanding and very nice. They are doing a helluva job.”
Once the two ferries are cleared for service they will make two stops in each of the five towns for tours until the first weekend in June.
“We will do an hour-type run,” Thomson said. “We want people to understand how comfortable they are, how fast they are and how much fun they are. We can’t do that with advertising, you have to get people on to them.”
Thomson said both fast-speed ferries will be used at the Bear Festival June 3 in Plymouth. One will be used to take people to and from Edenton and Plymouth while the second will be used for tours.
“After that we will go into regular service between the towns with occasional tours,” Thomson said.