...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 today. For Friday heat index
values of 103 to 107 are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening and again Friday from noon
to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert
GREENVILLE — The Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District said he believes some Republicans, including his opponent this fall, have "gone entirely too far."
State Sen. Don Davis, who represents Greene and Pitt counties in the state Legislature, spoke Thursday alongside Pitt County Democrats at the North Carolina Democratic Party's "Too Extreme GOP Tour," which kicked off at Greenville's Town Common.
Davis, the former mayor of Snow Hill and an Air Force veteran, criticized his GOP opponent in the fall, Republican Sandy Smith.
"We believe some are going entirely too far," Davis said of Republicans, who he claimed plan to cut funding for Social Security and Medicaid if they regain control of the House and Senate this fall. "I believe one of those is Sandy Smith."
Davis called the November midterm "the election of our lifetime," and urged people to register to vote. He said if he defeats Smith in their "competitive race" he'll eagerly support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which has already passed the House but failed to overcome the filibuster in the U.S. Senate.
Davis also said he supports a women's right to choose to have an abortion, adding that if the chance to codify the right came before him he'd support it. The House also passed the Women's Health Protection Act earlier this month that does just that. However it, too, is unlikely to garner 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster in the Senate.
Davis was joined by Charles McLawhorn, chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party, and Ann Floyd-Huggins, a Pitt County commissioner, at Thursday's event.
McLawhorn brought up allegations that Smith abused two of her now-former husbands. The same allegations were leveled against Smith prior to the May primary which she won over six other Republican candidates.
McLawhorn also called Smith a "far-right extremist" and said she believes in "bizarre conspiracy theories."
Floyd-Huggins said Davis is a stronger option. Both Democrats also expressed support for Democrat Cheri Beasley in her Senate race against Republican Congressman Ted Budd.
Smith's campaign did not respond to an email Thursday requesting comment for this story.
Both Smith and Davis are vying to fill the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by longtime Wilson Democrat G.K. Butterfield in November. Butterfield endorsed Davis in the Democratic primary.
The state Democrats' "Too Extreme" tour will continue through August, with plans to visit Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro and Raleigh.