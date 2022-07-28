GREENVILLE — The Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District said he believes some Republicans, including his opponent this fall, have "gone entirely too far."

State Sen. Don Davis, who represents Greene and Pitt counties in the state Legislature, spoke Thursday alongside Pitt County Democrats at the North Carolina Democratic Party's "Too Extreme GOP Tour," which kicked off at Greenville's Town Common.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.