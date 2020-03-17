With schools closed to control the potential spread of the coronavirus, more than 2,900 families took advantage of the hot meals-to-go program offered through Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools on Tuesday.
Jennifer Tripp has a daughter in kindergarten at Central Elementary School and a son at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies.
Tripp, who picked up meals at Central Elementary Tuesday, said she is glad the schools are providing hot meals for students. She said she still has to work at the hospital. Her son is able to stay home by himself and she has a babysitter for her 5-year-old, she said.
Having her kids’ meals taken care of is one less thing to worry about, she said.
So far it seems like the schools have planned well for the time students will not be in school, Tripp said.
Tammy Rinehart, director of child nutrition for ECPPS, said the number of meals served Tuesday — 2,940 — was more than quadruple the number — 675 — served on Monday. Even so, the district was able to keep up with the increased demand and meal delivery went smoothly, she said.
ECPPS is packing hot meals for students but parents can also pick up box meals for a week at the time if they want shelf-stable foods. That option means they don’t have to return every day to pick up meals, she explained.
Breakfasts can be picked up at the cafeteria at one of three elementary school sites — Pasquotank, Sheep-Harney, and J.C. Sawyer Elementary — between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Lunches can be picked at the same sites between noon and 2 p.m.
Breakfasts and lunches can also be picked up at the same times at five mobile sites: Central Elementary, Northside Elementary, P.W. Moore Elementary, Weeksville Elementary and River Road Middle schools.
Rinehart noted that Food Bank of the Albemarle also provided boxes of pantry items and fresh fruit that families may take home.
Parents can call ahead to say they will be picking up meals, or they may simply come and pick up meals. All the meals are packed to-go because no dining areas are available at the meal pickup sites.
Tammy Sawyer, a spokeswoman for ECPPS, said families should check the school district’s social media and website for updates.
“This is ever-changing so they really need to monitor our social media for any new opportunities for meal service,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said parents also may call her at 335-2981, ext.142.
Central Elementary Principal Mickey Drew said things had gone smoothly as the school distributed ChromeBooks and meals at two different points on campus at the same time.
“A lot of pieces are moving but it’s all moving smoothly,” Drew said.
Mashiwa Beckett was at the school to pick up two ChromeBooks for her son, Justin Percer, 11, and her daughter, Tiara Percer, 9.
Beckett said she came to the school specifically for the Chrome books but learned she could also take home meals if she wanted. She said current plans call for a babysitter to help her with the children while she’s at work. But on her days off she may take advantage of the meals provided by the schools.
“Perhaps on my days off I could come up and get them something,” she said.