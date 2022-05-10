District 5 state Rep. Howard Hunter will take a sizable campaign cash lead into the November general election over both of his potential GOP opponents.
Hunter, D-Hertford, who is seeking a fifth two-year term, had $56,437 on hand at the end of the first quarter that ended April 30, campaign finance reports show.
Hunter, who is unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, will face the winner of the Republican primary between Donald Kirkland of Ahoskie and Bill Ward of Elizabeth City.
Ward had $1,542 on hand at the end of the first quarter while Kirkland showed a deficit of $959, according to campaign finance records.
Hunter raised $19,152 during the first four months of the year in what could be a competitive fall election. GOP-leaning Camden was added to a district that also includes Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties. In 2020, Hunter defeated Kirkland 57 percent to 43 percent, a margin of 4,747 votes.
Most of Hunter’s 168 contributors were small-dollar donors, some giving as little a $1. Hunter also received $6,750 in contributions from political action committees.
The N.C. Farm Bureau PAC gave $2,500 to Hunter’s campaign while the N.C. Home Builders PAC and the N.C. Petroleum and Convenience PAC both gave $1,000 each.
Hunter also received $500 PAC contributions from Duke Energy, N.C. Nurses, Publix Supermarkets and the N.C. Merchants PAC.
Ward reported contributions of $1,442 and he loaned his campaign $705. He reported nine contributions, including a $250 donation from Pasquo-tank Commissioner and fellow Republican Sean Lavin.
Kirkland, of Hertford, reported contributions of $490 and he loaned his campaign $1,065.
The addition of GOP-leaning Camden looks to make the district more competitive this November. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, defeated his Democratic challenger in the county by 2,688 votes in 2020 before Camden was moved to the 5th District after redistricting.
Goodwin is running unopposed in the Republican primary and in the November general election in the newly reconfigured 1st District. The district now includes four counties — Chowan, Perquimans, Washington and Tyrell — that Goodwin currently represents along with Currituck. Bertie and Camden were moved out of the 1st District.
Despite running unopposed, Goodwin raised $4,750 in the first quarter and spent $53,115. Goodwin’s biggest expenditure was a $50,500 contribution to the N.C. House Republican Caucus.
Goodwin’s campaign committee also donated $500 to GOP U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory. McCrory is facing U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker and several other Republicans in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the Senate seat. The winner will likely face Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, in the November election.