Some area dentists are resuming non-emergency treatment but all are taking extensive precautions to keep everyone safe.
Dr. Jason Banks of Banks Dentistry in Elizabeth City has resumed non-emergency procedures, noting he is following the protocols established by state and federal authorities and by the dental profession itself. Those precautions include:
• Seeing fewer patients in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.
• Pre-screening patients when the appointment is confirmed and again at check-in.
• Asking people to remain in their vehicles until staff goes out to greet and escort them in.
"Patients are also escorted out after treatment to ensure social distancing is observed," Banks said. "We also strongly request no extra persons accompany patients to their appointment as we screen them as well."
Banks noted hand washing stations and hand sanitizer are made available to patients upon arrival at Banks Dentistry.
Patients must use a pre-treatment rinse before treatment and dental hygienists are only using ultrasonic instruments when absolutely necessary in order to reduce aerosols.
"Dentistry has one of the absolute highest risks of exposure due to aerosols produced from our procedures," Banks said.
A big concern among dental professionals who are reopening their practices is that they'll run out of personal protective equipment, he said. Many donated what PPE they had to hospitals and other frontline workers when it became clear they needed it more while dental practices were closed.
"Many dentists donated their PPE stock to our medical friends on the front end of this (pandemic). Everyone has been rationed PPE," Banks said.
L’Tanya Bailey, president of the N.C. Dental Society, said in a press release last week that dentists are following protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control, American Dental Association and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
"As dentists reopen their practices across the state, our number one priority is patient safety," Bailey said.
Bailey said patients should expect the following changes when they arrive for treatment:
• Their car is now the waiting room. This will help limit their touching of surfaces that may have been touched by others.
• Expect to be asked questions about your immediate medical history and have your temperature taken. This is designed to ensure someone who is sick doesn't put dental staff and other patients at risk.
• Staff will be wearing more PPE to protect themselves and the patient from risk of exposure.
"These are all precautions that will help protect you and everyone you interact with from any potential risk of exposure," Bailey said. "You can and should feel safe going back to the dentist for your regular dental appointment. Oral health is directly related to your overall health, so it’s just as important as ever to continue going to your regular preventive appointments."
Dr. Pat Morgan of Morgan Family Dentistry in Currituck said the practice is still seeing only patients with emergencies or whose dental work had previously been started and needs to be completed. He said he hopes to resume non-emergency services and cleanings June 1.
The practice currently is only open one or two days a week and seeing about 10 patients on those days. Under normal circumstances, Morgan Family Dentistry would be treating about 15 patients a day.
Treating fewer patients a day does allow the practice's staff time to clean and sanitize door knobs and all other surfaces between every patient, Morgan said.
"We're seeing one person at a time," he said. "No one is waiting in the waiting room."
Morgan said patients call when they arrive and their temperature is taken as they check in. Staff are outfitted in gloves, facemasks and K95 surgical masks, he said.
Patients are administered a peroxide mouth rinse as soon as they sit down in the chair for treatment, Morgan said.
Morgan said his practice currently has a sufficient supply of PPE.