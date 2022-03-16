Ralph Clark said he wouldn’t pull any punches when he was named Elizabeth City’s interim city manager and he didn’t pull any in his “going out remarks” to City Council Monday night.
Besides recommending that interim police Chief Larry James be appointed the city’s new police chief, Clark praised the city’s efforts to get its finances straightened out and scolded councilors for what he described as their “constant bickering.”
Clark originally planned to present his remarks near the end of Monday’s City Council meeting but instead sent them to councilors via email following what became a contentious meeting of the city’s elected officials.
“I had a lot to say but I think I have heard enough tonight,” Clark said. “But I will say ‘thank you’ for allowing me to be here.”
Clark served as the city’s interim manager for almost five months and Monday was his last day. Richard Hicks, former deputy county administrator of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, will take over the interim manager’s position on Monday and is slated to serve until the end of the year.
City Public Works Director Dwan Bell is serving as interim city manager until Hicks starts work Monday.
Clark’s final remarks to city councilors filled up more than 11 pages, and included sharp criticism of City Council as well as some positive things in city government.
“(Clark) put his finger on everything,” said Councilor Billy Caudle. “I’m looking forward to our new interim manager (Hicks) starting and continuing to address these issues.”
Clark also sent a four-page memo that included “several reports” on the city’s police department and other various topics for informational purposes for City Council.
A recommendation by Clark included in that memo urged City Council to name current interim Police Chief Larry James the permanent chief of the city’s police department.
Clark appointed James as interim police chief on Nov. 1 to replace former Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe Jr. Buffaloe retired from the city on Oct. 31 to become secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Since the city has paused its search for a permanent manager, Clark recommended to council that James be named police chief. He noted that the city has experienced a number of serious crimes the last few months but that “all or most” have been solved.
“With the situation as it is today, hiring a new city manager seems to be in the distant future,” Clark said. “(James) has been active in trying to find solutions as well as the day-to-day running of the police department. (James) has performed extremely well during my time here.”
Clark said constant bickering among councilors is hurting the city’s image, especially when it comes to recruiting qualified employees.
“Remember, you put this on display at every City Council meeting,” Clark said.
Clark said that City Council’s role should be that of policy makers, community leaders and role models and planners for the city’s future. He added that council needs to spend more time addressing critical issues and less time bickering.
Some of the critical issues Clark listed include infrastructure needs, specifically water and sewer issues, and the need to replace a fire station, among others.
“You can continue to spend your time being divisive and unwilling to work with each other, (and continue) the constant bickering,” Clark said. “Or reach out and get these goals out and try to accomplish them. Your choice.”
Clark said progress has been made in getting the city’s financial books in order. When he started in October, the city was 15 months behind in reconciling its bank statements.
The Local Government Commission placed Elizabeth City on its Unit Assistance last September after the city filed its 2019-20 financial statements over six months past the Jan. 31, 2021 deadline.
The city also has not been able to have its books audited for the 2020-21 fiscal year, missing a Nov. 1 deadline, because of its internal accounting problems. That deficiency was noted late last year in a review by the N.C. League of Municipalities of the city’s financial practices.
“A lot has been done to begin the 2020-2021 audit process,” Clark said. “If all of this happens, it should relieve some of your concerns and allow you to begin planning for the future. You should be able to begin borrowing for long-term projects if needed.”
Caudle praised Clark for being candid with his remarks in the memo.
“There is nothing in the memo that I disagree with,” Caudle said.