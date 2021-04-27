The April 21 shooting by deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office that killed Andrew Brown Jr. may have violated at least part of the sheriff's department's own use of force policy, a review of the policy indicates.
The Sheriff's Office's Use of Force policy, a copy of which was obtained from the sheriff's office, authorizes a deputy to use deadly force in either of two circumstances:
• to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes is an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.
• to stop a fleeing subject when the deputy has probable cause to believe that the individual has committed, or intends to commit, a felony involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious bodily injury or death, and the deputy reasonably believes that there is an imminent risk of serious bodily injury or death to any other person if the individual is not immediately apprehended.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said Brown was shot and killed by deputies as they were trying to serve search and arrest warrants at his residence at 421 Perry Street around 8:30 a.m. on April 21. Copies of the warrants, issued by the Dare County Sheriff's Office, suggest they were related to drug offenses.
Wooten has not provided other details about Brown's fatal shooting, pointing out the incident is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation and, as of Monday, four other North Carolina sheriff's departments. Wooten has said seven deputies involved in Brown's shooting were placed on administrative leave following the incident.
Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, an attorney for Brown's family who viewed 20 seconds of the deputies' body camera footage made available by Pasquotank County on Monday, said Brown was attempting to drive away from his residence when he was shot by deputies. She also said he had his hands on the vehicle's steering wheel.
Neighbors who witnessed Brown's shooting have also told reporters Brown was shot by law enforcement officers as he was attempting to drive away from his residence.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's use of force policy states that while state law authorizes "the use of deadly force against an unarmed and otherwise non-dangerous person who is escaping custody imposed for conviction of a felony, deputies of the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office are expressly prohibited from using deadly force in this situation" except when "deadly force is authorized by other provisions in this policy."
The policy also addresses discharge of a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants, stating that should only occur "when the deputy reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the deputy or others."
According to the policy, deputies "when feasible" should "take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants."
Cherry-Lassiter said her review of the body camera footage shows Brown did not attempt to drive his vehicle toward deputies; instead he was trying to drive away from them, she said.
A family member of Brown's told a reporter Friday there were no drugs or guns found in Brown's vehicle or home. She said that information came from a meeting between the Brown family, their attorney and investigators.
Harry Daniels, an Atlanta-based civil rights attorney representing Brown's five minor children, confirmed that information during a press conference held at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church on Saturday.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday about his office's use of force policy.