CAMDEN — A Camden County sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty more than 50 years ago and a corrections officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institute who suffered a fatal heart attack last year were both remembered Monday at a ceremony outside the historic Camden County Courthouse.

A memorial stone for Deputy Montelle B. Williams was unveiled near the courthouse flagpole during the event. Williams died Nov. 9, 1966, after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Camden on Nov. 8, 1966. At the time, the 63-year-old deputy had worked for the Camden Sheriff's Office for 20 years.