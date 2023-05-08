...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Deputy, corrections officer who died in line of duty memorialized in Camden
CAMDEN — A Camden County sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty more than 50 years ago and a corrections officer at Pasquotank Correctional Institute who suffered a fatal heart attack last year were both remembered Monday at a ceremony outside the historic Camden County Courthouse.
A memorial stone for Deputy Montelle B. Williams was unveiled near the courthouse flagpole during the event. Williams died Nov. 9, 1966, after being shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Camden on Nov. 8, 1966. At the time, the 63-year-old deputy had worked for the Camden Sheriff's Office for 20 years.
The other officer remembered at Monday's ceremony was Helen May Smith, who suffered a fatal heart attack after responding to a disturbance at Pasquotank Correctional Institute in February 2022.
Monday's ceremony opened with the playing of an instrumental recording of "Amazing Grace" featuring bagpipes. About 150 people, including people from the Camden community and bicyclists and support personnel with Team Carolina, attended the ceremony.
Betty Jean Lynch, Williams' daughter, recalled that she was 16 when her father was killed in the line of duty.
"I'm just very appreciative that they have honored him," Lynch said.
The Patriot Guard Riders and the Coast Guard Leadership Development Program from Camden County High School assisted with the ceremony.
Deputy Luke Marcum of the Camden County Sheriff's Office introduced Diane Smock of the Greenville Police Department, who presented information about the incident in which Smith died.
Also in attendance Monday were Ambrose Staples, who was hired by then Sheriff John Joseph Walston to fill the deputy position after Williams' death, and Jimmy West, who began serving as a deputy in 1970.
"I think it's good to honor the man," West said.
Daniel Everett, warden at Pasquotank Correctional Institute, offered his condolences to Smith's family and praised the work done she did at PCI.
"She was a great officer," Everett said. "We'll miss her. She will never be forgotten."
Smith's husband, Tony Smith, said in an interview after the ceremony that he appreciated the community and Law Enforcement United coming together for Monday's ceremony.
"It's an honor," Smith said. "The outpouring of caring and love from so many people that has been shown to me and my family over Helen's passing has been something I can't even put into words."
Dan Shelton, an officer with the Raleigh Police Department, was part of the contingent of bicyclists from Team Carolina who attended the ceremony. He explained that the purpose of the ride is to memorialize fallen officers and also "to support the survivors of these fallen officers."
About 50 riders from Team Carolina started their ride to Camden in Raleigh on Saturday. They were continuing Monday to Chesapeake, Virginia, where they were slated to join nearly 300 other riders from Law Enforcement United for the remainder of the ride to Washington, D.C.
The riders cover between 50 and 115 miles a day during the ride and everyone riding is either an active or retired law enforcement officer. Survivors of fallen officers are also traveling with the group, Shelton said.