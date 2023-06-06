A Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to an accident on the U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Forest Park Road late Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said at the scene that Deputy Lee Owen was attempting to turn west onto Halstead Extended with his lights and sirens on when the collision occurred. The other vehicle came to a stop on the median several hundred feet east of the accident scene.