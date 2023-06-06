...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across Northeast North Carolina...for Fine
Particulates...until midnight EDT Wednesday night.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Emergency officials respond after a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy was involved in an accident with another vehicle at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Forest Park Road late Tuesday morning.
An N.C. Highway Patrol trooper surveys the scene of a collision between a Pasquotank Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and another vehicle at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Forest Park Road in Elizabeth City, Tuesday morning.
A Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to an accident on the U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard Extended and Forest Park Road late Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said at the scene that Deputy Lee Owen was attempting to turn west onto Halstead Extended with his lights and sirens on when the collision occurred. The other vehicle came to a stop on the median several hundred feet east of the accident scene.