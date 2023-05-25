Grace Drive pump station

Shown in this Timmons Group photo is one of the two sewer pumps that will be replaced at the Grace Drive Pump Station in Elizabeth City. The city of Elizabeth City is using part of a $3.6 million state appropriation it received last year to replace the pump station, which is one of the largest in the city.

 Photo courtesy Timmons Group

The design of a new wastewater pump station that will benefit the area around Elizabeth City State University and the U.S. Coast Guard Base is nearly complete.

