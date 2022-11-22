visitor center

Southland Restaurant posted this message to Currituck commissioners on its message board sign last week: "BOC: Keep Our Visitors Center." Southland was one of several businesses in Moyock that opposed Currituck County's proposed sale its visitor center that sits on the North Carolina-Virginia state line. Commissioners unanimously voted against selling the center on Monday.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — County commissioners last week voted to reject an offer by Battlefield Moyock to buy the Currituck Visitors Center located on the state line despite the company boosting its bid by $300,000.

The unanimous vote to reject the $2.5 million offer for the property came a week after commissioners were scheduled to consider a resolution to sell the property to the group for $2.2 million at its Nov. 7 meeting. That vote was delayed because Commissioner Bob White was absent.