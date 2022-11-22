Southland Restaurant posted this message to Currituck commissioners on its message board sign last week: "BOC: Keep Our Visitors Center." Southland was one of several businesses in Moyock that opposed Currituck County's proposed sale its visitor center that sits on the North Carolina-Virginia state line. Commissioners unanimously voted against selling the center on Monday.
CURRITUCK — County commissioners last week voted to reject an offer by Battlefield Moyock to buy the Currituck Visitors Center located on the state line despite the company boosting its bid by $300,000.
The unanimous vote to reject the $2.5 million offer for the property came a week after commissioners were scheduled to consider a resolution to sell the property to the group for $2.2 million at its Nov. 7 meeting. That vote was delayed because Commissioner Bob White was absent.
County Manager Ike McRee told commissioners before the Nov. 14 work session that Battlefield Moyock had upped its offer by $300,000 to $2.5 million. The offer also included at least one year before closing to give the county time to plan for a new welcome center.
Commissioner Owen Etheridge said he had reservations about the sale when it was first proposed and called the decision to not sell "a no-brainer.” Etheridge said he had many conversations with business owners and their employees, as well as visitor center workers, who were opposed to the sale.
The main argument made by local business owners and the Currituck Chamber of Commerce against the sale was that the center’s location on the state line is perfect for promoting local businesses, especially in Moyock, to tourists headed to the beach.
“There was a tremendous outpouring of support for keeping it where it is,” Etheridge said. “I also drew from my own experience of going in there and just standing and watching how they (visitor center staff) interacted with the public. The staff are great goodwill ambassadors for Currituck County.”
Etheridge said there was talk of partnering with the N.C. Department of Transportation to build a new visitor center facility in Barco — but that didn’t make sense to him.
“We would bypass the first 20 miles of the county where a large concentration of businesses are located,” Etheridge said. “We would lose the opportunity to introduce people to those businesses by putting it in Barco.’’
Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass praised the board’s decision, saying the visitors center is vital to the success of county businesses, especially those in Moyock. A county report last year said around 70,000 people stop at the center every year.
Several businesses owners, nearby residents and one center employee spoke in opposition to the sale at the Nov. 7 meeting.
“I think the big thing is that a lot of information that they (commissioners) were not aware of came out during the course of these conversations over these last couple of meetings,” Bass said. “They learned of the positive economic impact it has on businesses, and they voted no. I don’t think some of them didn’t quite understand how much business the visitor center generates.”
There was speculation at the Nov. 7 meeting that the buyer would build a Wawa convenience store and gas station at the location. But Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said last week in an email that Battlefield Moyock LLC had not informed the county of its plans for the property.
County officials had said that the offer to sell the visitors center was unsolicited. The final offer was $700,000 above the property’s most recent $1.8 million appraisal.
“The LLC had not indicated any formal plans for the property and the county’s Development Services Department has not received any applications,” Edwards said.