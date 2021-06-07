Details remain elusive in the shooting death of a Plymouth man in Elizabeth City on Memorial Day weekend.
Police Sgt. Eddie Graham said William Leigh Norman Jr., 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the incident.
According to Graham, police received a report around 1:24 a.m. that someone had suffered gunshots at 611 S. Martin Luther King Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Norman lying unresponsive on the property. According to Graham, Norman was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The Daily Advance received no answers Monday in response to requests to Elizabeth City police for more information in Norman's shooting.
The address police listed for where Norman was shot is American Legion Post 223.
Keith Rivers, who is a member of American Legion Post 223 but not authorized to speak for the post, said he was not there when the shooting occurred and does not know what happened.
Rivers — president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People — has been active in the protest movement in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s fatal shooting by Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies on April 21.
Asked about social media posts that have criticized protesters for making demands in connection with Brown's death but not making public statements about Norman's death, Rivers said both deaths are tragic.
He also noted that the situations are very different regarding how much is known about what happened.
"We are not justifying the loss of any life," Rivers said. "We are not minimizing one over another."
Rivers said there is a stark difference between Norman's death and Brown's death. He said he and others in the community know very little about the fatal shooting on Memorial Day weekend, whereas numerous details are now known about Brown's death.
"We don't know what happened at the American Legion Hut," Rivers said, referring to the popular name for the Legion post. "The police still don't know."
In the case of Brown's death, it's known that he was shot by law enforcement officers, that he was shot in the back of the head, and that deputies who fired shots in the incident are now back on the job, Rivers said.
Two deputies who fired at Brown — Investigator Daniel Meads and Deputy Robert Morgan — have returned to active duty. The third deputy who shot at Brown — Cpl. Aaron Llewellen — advised the Sheriff’s Office that he is resigning on June 30.
Rivers noted that a number of local organizations, including the Pasquotank NAACP, have sponsored forums and workshops addressing violence in general and gun violence in particular.
A group called Mothers Against Gun Violence held a march and rally four or five months ago and he was one of the speakers, he said.
"These are separate issues," Rivers said, referring to the shooting deaths of Norman and Brown. "We do not minimize any death. But we also know there is a nationwide plague of unarmed Black men being shot and killed by law enforcement."
Police are asking anyone with information about Norman’s death to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.