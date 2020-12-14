HERTFORD — All four suspects in a recent shooting incident in Hertford that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound are juveniles, a Hertford police official says.
One of the suspects is already in custody and facing charges, while Hertford police await authorization from juvenile justice officials to file charges against three others, Detective Sgt. John Duncan of the Hertford Police Department said late last week.
The juveniles are suspected of taking part in the shooting of a 40-year-old man in the King and Stokes streets of Hertford the night of Friday, Dec. 4.
According to Duncan, Hertford officers who heard the gunshots quickly responded and located a red vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
The officers began chasing the vehicle through a part of Hertford before following it onto U.S. Highway 17 North, Duncan said. The officers continued the chase across the Perquimans County line into Pasquotank County before turning the pursuit over to Pasquotank Sheriff's deputies as the vehicle crossed into Elizabeth City.
Not long afterward, the driver lost control of the pursued vehicle on North Road Street and the car struck a house in the 900 block of the street, Elizabeth City police said.
Three of the four juveniles were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and released into police custody. A fourth juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not taken into custody.
Duncan said Hertford police know the fourth juvenile's identity but haven't located him yet. When they do, they expect to submit petitions to juvenile justice officials also charging him in the incident.
All four juveniles are between the ages of 13 and 17, Duncan said.
The 14-year-old juvenile who is already in custody is believed to have pulled the trigger in the shooting, Duncan said. Police have an eyewitness who saw the driver of the vehicle fire gunshots at the man, he said.
The juvenile is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and felony conspiracy. Duncan said the other three juveniles will face the same charges if officials with the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice sign off on the petitions for charges Hertford police have submitted.
Duncan said juvenile justice officials signed off on the one juvenile's arrest because of his lengthy record of previous juvenile petitions. Duncan said some of the juveniles involved in the incident have had previous encounters with law enforcement.
The man who was shot in the incident was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and released, Duncan said. The man does not believe he was targeted in the attack, Duncan said.
A subsequent investigation by Elizabeth City police determined the vehicle involved the incident had been reported stolen from the 100 block of Ward Street on Nov. 25, according to Sgt. Lamar Battle.