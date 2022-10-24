Flanigan mug

James Flanigan

 The Daily Advance

The developer of the Weatherly Lofts and the Betsy Town Flats apartment complex believes the next steps for renovating historic structures in Elizabeth City should be concentrated in neighborhoods around downtown.

J.D. Lewis Construction Management Vice-President James Flanigan told the Committee of 100 at its quarterly luncheon at Mid-Atlantic Christian University last week that the city should help in preserving the historic value of “neighborhoods.”