Developer Paul Robinson has been a major player in the revitalization of downtown Elizabeth City, taking part in no fewer than six different projects.
On Thursday, his efforts were recognized when he was named a “Main Street Champion” by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center during a virtual awards ceremony.
Robinson, who also owns the Currituck BBQ restaurants in Elizabeth City and Barco, was one of 38 people statewide honored as Main Street Champions during the event.
Kim and Annette Ringeisen of Edenton were also named Main Street Champions for their contributions to Edenton’s downtown. The couple opened Edenton Bay Photography and Cloth and Twine after moving to the town in 2019.
A video shown at the virtual ceremony mentioned Robinson’s restoration of the former Fowler Building and the ongoing renovation work at the former Hurdle Hardware Building. Both buildings are on Elizabeth City’s Water Street.
“Paul is passionate about historic restorations in the downtown community,” said the unidentified Main Street official narrating the video at Thursday’s awards ceremony. “With his partners, he is a driving force to bring these underutilized spaces to life. Paul is a powerhouse for downtown revitalization.”
The former Fowler Building, which is now referred to as the New Fowler Building, features two retail spaces and two upstairs apartments. Two additional apartments were added to the back of the building in an area that was not part of the original building.
The former Hurdle Hardware building will be the home of Seven Sounds Brewing once renovations are complete.
“Paul Robinson has had, and continues to have, a powerful impact on the revitalization of downtown Elizabeth City,” the narrator said. “At a time when others encouraged him to not invest in downtown, Paul believed in its potential and has been an active part of helping downtown Elizabeth City reach that potential.”
Robinson could not be reached Thursday for comment on being named a Main Street Champion.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Robinson has turned downtown properties from being 100-percent empty to 100-percent full.
“Paul has played a big role in the transition of Water Street,” Malenfant said. “To look at what the Fowler Building was before the restoration and renovation and now look at it, the difference is amazing.”
Last year, Robinson and partner Dean Schaan were lauded for their work on the Fowler Building when they were the recipients of a Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit presented at the Preservation N.C. Conference.
The Awards of Merit are given to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a “genuine commitment to historic preservation” through extraordinary leadership, research, philanthropy, promotion and significant participation in preservation.
Robinson is also currently renovating 604, 606 and 610 East Fearing Street into three retail spaces, each with an upstairs apartment. Renovations to the downtown property are expected to cost almost $440,000.