Sentara Healthcare and local officials broke ground on the new $200 million hospital being constructed at the site of the future Sentara Albemarle Regional Medical Campus on Thursday.

Attending the groundbreaking were several ranking Sentara officials, plus Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County leaders, as well as Sentara staff and community members. The ceremony was held on the site of the future medical campus now under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.