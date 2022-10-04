Sentara Healthcare’s new hospital campus in Elizabeth City will feature a “digital hub” where patients can consult with healthcare specialists remotely instead of having to make the drive into Virginia for an office visit.
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Phil Jackson told county commissioners that the digital hub concept is just one way the new hospital campus will extend healthcare in the area.
The new $200 million hospital and adjacent medical office building that will be known as the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus is currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
Construction on the 83,000-square-foot medical office building is well underway and should be completed by early next year. The digital hub will be located in that building.
Sentara broke ground on its hospital in July and the 235,000-square-foot hospital is expected to open in late 2024 or early 2025.
The digital hub will allow patients who currently travel to another Sentara location for an office visit with a specialist to come to the new hospital for a remote visit in a dedicated space with a nurse present.
Jackson said the hub is another effort to offer healthcare services that extend beyond what is offered now.
“If they don’t have their own technology they can come into the building and they will get on the computer and talk with a specialist, whether it’s a cardiologist or if it is one of our other specialists,” Jackson said. “We are really excited about that and that saves an hour-plus drive up and back.’’
Once the medical office building is complete, Jackson said that radiation oncology services, one of Sentara’s family medicine clinics, the digital hub and cardiac rehabilitation will be the first to move to the new campus.
“That (medical office) building is well underway,” Jackson said. “It will be attached directly to our hospital but we have not started digging in the ground on that yet.”
Plans call for around 90 in-patient rooms to be located on the second through fourth floors of the new hospital. The emergency room, surgery department and radiology are some of the services that will be on the first floor.
“Each of those (three floors) will have 24 or more beds,” Jackson said.
Jackson briefed county officials about the digital hub shortly after county commissioners unanimously passed a resolution supporting Sentara’s $160 million bond request from the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority. The bond will help fund a large part of the new health campus in the city.
Sentara attorney Kevin White said $120 million of the bond money will be used to help pay for part of the new campus.
White and County Attorney Mike Cox both emphasized to commissioners that the resolution is required by federal law and is only a formality as a show of support. They said the bonds do not constitute a debt for the county nor do they require a “tax levy or a pledge of the faith and credit” of Pasquotank. The resolution in support of the bonds also does not affect the county’s debt ratio or legal debit limit.
“When you have proceeds of a bond being spent in another jurisdiction (Pasquotank), you are required by federal law to get consent of that jurisdiction,” White said. “The bonds are not obligations of the county in any way. The only obligations are to Sentara Healthcare.”
Cox said he was satisfied with the resolution.
“This is not an obligation to the county,” Cox said.
Jackson also told the board that SAMC has so far given out 12 grants totaling $775,000 to local organizations this year. Some of the organizations receiving grants include the Food of the Albemarle, Albemarle Area United Way and Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle, among others.
SAMC has also sponsored such events such as the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon and the annual Potato Festival.
Jackson said the outreach goes beyond “our mission of taking care of patients” and addresses some of the disparities in the community as it relates to food and shelter.
“This continues to grow,” Jackson said. “We are heavily engaged in the community, partnering with the community. Moving forward, we will continue to do so.”