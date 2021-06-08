dine out to help out

Triplets (upper left, then clockwise) Tate Russell, Caroline Russell and Landon Russell, each 13 years old, and Jayda Simpson, 7, enjoy a round of frozen treats at Berry-Licious frozen yogurt at 1725 City Center Boulevard, Suite A, Elizabeth City, Tuesday afternoon. Berri-Licious was among nearly 20 area eateries participating in this year’s Dine Out to Help Out fundraiser to benefit Food Bank of the Albemarle on Tuesday. Participating eateries donated 10% of their sale proceeds to the food bank.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance