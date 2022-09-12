Monument 1960s

A postcard dating back to the 1960s shows the Chowan County Confederate Monument on South Broad Street in downtown Edenton.

 Photo courtesy of UNC Chapel Hill

(Editor’s Note: Second of a two-part series.

EDENTON — The disagreement over relocating Edenton's Confederate monument from East Broad Street isn't the first time moving the monument has stirred controversy.


Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.