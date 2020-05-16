The disbanding Albemarle Hospital Authority has decided to give most of its remaining money to College of The Albemarle.
The board unanimously agreed Thursday to donate approximately $425,000 to COA’s Health Sciences program at its campus in Elizabeth City. The vote was the last official act by the governing body of what was formerly known as Albemarle Hospital.
Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare began leasing the hospital from Pasquotank County in 2014 and renamed it Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
The Albemarle Hospital Authority also agreed to transfer $191,000 of its remaining funds to Pasquotank County to use paying its legal expenses incurred during a long lease dispute with Sentara.
The county and Sentara settled the nearly three-year-old dispute last fall. It began after Sentara disputed the conditions of the former Albemarle Hospital when its lease began in 2014.
After the two parties settled the dispute with no admission of liability by either party, the county received $7.9 million in lease money being held in escrow. In that settlement agreement, the county agreed to donate $1.5 million to Sentara that will go toward construction of a future cancer center in the county.
The money that the Albemarle Hospital Authority is giving COA and the county comes from leftover funds from almost $1 million the authority received in 2014 as part of the original lease agreement with Sentara.
The authority decided to make the $425,000 donation to COA because it said the money will benefit the entire region. The authority stated in its recommendation that the money not be allocated toward the planned expansion of the Owen Health Sciences building, to pay salaries or fund scholarships but instead go to help student learning.
The health sciences program at the college trains students for such professions as registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, lab technician, EMS worker and surgical technician.
“The best use of the money would be to support COA’s Health Sciences program, specifically to help them with the improvement of their simulation lab so they can get caught up with current technology so they can improve and grow those programs,” said authority board member Ginger Parrish. “These people are the workforce for all of our counties in our region. Everything that they learn at COA will be applied to us.’’
Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Lloyd Griffin, who is also an authority board member, said giving money to the Health Sciences program at COA was the “logical” decision.
“It is the gift that will keep on giving,” he said.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners must approve the donation to COA. County Manager Sparty Hammett said that shouldn’t be a problem in light of the hospital board agreeing to pay for the county’s legal bills during the lease dispute. Commissioners are expected to vote on the issue Monday.
“I can say as county manager that will be my recommendation (to commissioners),” Hammett said. “If the authority pays the legal fees then, clearly, I will recommend that COA receives those funds. The money is going to the right place because it will benefit the region.”
COA President Jack Bagwell said the college was honored to receive the donation.
“These funds are greatly needed and appreciated,” Bagwell said. “This very generous donation will allow COA to continue to provide excellent instruction within our health care programs, graduating students who are highly qualified and ready to enter the workforce in our service area.”