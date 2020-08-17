The Dismal Swamp Canal will reopen to boaters on Tuesday following its closure earlier this month for removal of trees knocked down by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that the locks at both South Mills and Deep Creek, Virginia, will return to their normal operating schedule Tuesday for boaters using the waterway.
According to Joel F. Scussel, project manager for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway with the Corps’ Norfolk, Virginia District, high winds from Isaias knocked nearly 60 trees into the canal on Aug. 4, forcing the canal’s temporary closure the following day. Now with those trees removed, the canal is being reopened to boating traffic.
Donna Stewart, director of the Dismal Swamp Canal Welcome Center in South Mills, said Monday she and her staff appreciated the Corps’ “quick response” removing the trees to get the canal back open.
According to the Corps, the locks on the canal are operated at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. seven days a week. The drawbridges adjacent to the locks operate on that schedule as well.
Because there is only one lock operator at Deep Creek and one at South Mills, the bridge near each lock will not be manned when the lock is being operated.
Vessels and crews entering the locks are reminded to follow COVID-19 guidelines. No crew member can exit their vessel during lockings. They also must handle their own lines during lockings. Lock operators will provide a pole for lines as needed. They also are available during emergencies.
The COVID-19 guidelines also continued to apply to the Great Bridge lock in Chesapeake, Virginia, at mile marker 12.2 on the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal, the Corps said.
The canal’s closing following Isaias wasn’t the first time that’s happened for tree removal. The canal was also closed after Hurricane Matthew knocked down a lot of trees into the waterway in September 2016.