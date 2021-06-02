SOUTH MILLS — If you haven't visited Dismal Swamp State Park in a while, you may want to get by there this weekend.
State park officials announced Wednesday that the park in South Mills will be closing June 14 for extensive repairs to the bridge allowing entrance to the park.
According to a press release from the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, repairs to the bridge are expected to take about six months and the park will remain closed seven days a week for the duration of the construction project.
“These repairs will provide much-needed updates to the park’s bridge and adjoining areas and provide safe entrance to the park for years to come,” said Park Superintendent Adam Carver.
Visitors will still be able to access the Dismal Swamp Canal by using the boat launch at the end of Ballahack Road or at Sawyers Creek in Camden, the press release said.
In addition to the bridge, the park's canoe and kayak launch will also be repaired. Park officials warn it will not be safe for visitors to use the launch site during the repair project, noting it will be too close to the construction site. A 90-ton crane and several tractor-trailers will be used during the project.
Park officials said the construction project will begin on the west side of the canal, where asphalt will be removed and the area graded to improve water flow away from the park's visitor center. Wooden timbers on the fixed portion of the bridge will be replaced.
On the bridge’s east side, both the bridge and truck bridge will be removed and transported offsite for repairs, the park service said.
While those repairs are underway, asphalt and concrete will be removed from around the bridge tender building to correct the grade of the area. All gates at the bridge will also be repaired.
Park staff are asking visitors not to enter the park for their own safety for the duration of the project.
Updates on the park opening after construction is complete will be available on the park’s website at ncparks.gov/Dismal-Swamp-State-Park.