GREENVILLE — Five of the eight Republicans vying for a seat in Congress in the traditionally blue 1st U.S. House District discussed their priorities and other topics during a GOP-sponsored forum at Pitt Community College on Saturday.
Ernest Reeves, Brad Murphy, Will Aiken, Brent Roberson and Billy Strickland attended the forum hosted by the 1st Congressional District GOP. Candidates Sandy Roberson, Sandy Smith and Henry Williams II did not attend.
District 1 is up for grabs after longtime Congressman G.K. Butterfield announced his retirement in late 2021. The five candidates who are seeking their party’s nomination in the May 17 GOP primary talked about their backgrounds and answered questions on a number of topics during the forum.
Reeves, a Greenville resident who ran for governor in 2020, explained why he switched his party registration from Democrat to Republican. The retired U.S. Army officer said he had always been a conservative but the Biden administration’s handling of immigration policy and U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan led him to switch parties.
“I could no longer sit back and watch people cross the border at will,” Reeves said. “I was unhappy with what happened in Afghanistan.”
Murphy is a Raleigh-born tech entrepreneur and self-described “disruptor” who takes pride in being a North Carolina native. He said it has been 139 years since a Republican “(shook) things up” in eastern North Carolina and he’s hoping to implement transformative policy for the region.
Aiken, 35, is from Vance County and resides now in Warren County. He spent 14 years as a law enforcement officer after graduating from East Carolina University and is making his first bid for political office. Aiken mostly discussed the “culture war” between the left and right during his remarks.
Roberson is a Williamston resident who said he had no political ambitions until he was led by his faith to run for office. After graduating from North Carolina State University with a degree in political science, Roberson became a business owner.
Strickland is a former farmer, rodeo cowboy, mechanic and National Guardsman who is now an attorney.
Strickland said the first legislative priority would be expanding broadband and renewing the Farm Bill, which is set to expire in 2023.
“That’s going to be the most important bill there is because it affects all our farmers,” Strickland said. “Remember, farming is the largest economic might in North Carolina.”
Roberson said building a border wall with Mexico would be his top priority. Aiken said addressing the opioid epidemic and reclassifying heroin as a schedule II narcotic would be priority No. 1 for him.
Reeves said he wants to pursue legislation preventing governors from shutting down their state for any reason. Murphy said his top priority would be shutting down the U.S. Department of Education and reallocating its funding to programs that promote school choice as a way of improving test scores.
The candidates also responded to a question about climate change.
“I think the first thing we have to realize when we are faced with this is, we are locked in a culture war with the left,” Aiken said. “Climate change, so-called, and the Green New Deal are the culprit.”
Aiken said he would vote against all Green New Deal packages and support Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s Energy Independence Act.
Strickland shared Aiken’s views on climate change, declaring it a hoax. He said using fossil fuels is key to the nation’s success and that easing the permitting process for oil drilling is a key step.
Reeves said his views could be summed up as “drill baby drill, frack baby frack” while also sustaining the environment.
Murphy, on the other hand, said “climate change is real people.”
“The planet’s actually warming,” he said. “It’s not an existential threat, it’s just a fact. The question is what are we going to do about it?”
Murphy said France’s shift to nuclear energy has allowed it to weather the impact of Russian oil sanctions against the European Union. He said doing something similar in the U.S. would cement a U.S. energy policy, giving the country something it hasn’t had in 50 years.
Roberson said that multiple sources of energy, like wood and fossil fuels, could grow industry and improve quality of life.
The forum moderator also asked the candidates questions about the regulation of Facebook and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The audience had a chance to ask questions of candidates at the end of the night. Was dealt with how to recruit young people to the GOP.
Strickland and Roberson said the party should emphasize free speech and freedom from government oversight. Reeves agreed individuality is important and that young people should not believe everything they see in the news.
Aiken said many of his peers are afraid to identify publicly as Republicans. He said young people need to be willing to take a stand against the left.
Murphy said his son and daughter share his conservative values but are unaffiliated politically. He said a shift in rhetoric, especially on diversity, is essential to the party’s attracting young people.
A video of the forum can be viewed on the N.C. First Congressional District Republican Party’s Facebook page.