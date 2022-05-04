BARCO — The three candidates running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners in the May 17 Republican primary took part in a candidates forum sponsored by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce Tuesday evening.
The forum featured local candidates running in both the Republican and Democratic primaries. Early voting is currently underway.
Jim Hutson and Leigh Reagan-Smith are challenging incumbent Owen Etheridge for the District 5 seat on the board of commissioners. The candidates have to live in the district, also known as the Moyock District, but are elected countywide. No Democrat has filed for the seat.
All three candidates were given three minutes to introduce themselves to the around 75 voters attending the forum.
Etheridge is seeking re-election to the board after returning to the board four years ago after previously serving three terms as a commissioner. He said he has been involved with the many of the county’s accomplishments during his tenure and that experience is needed as Currituck continues to grow.
“We have had the largest building program (of county buildings) in the history of Currituck during my tenure,” Etheridge said. “We have maintained our school funding so that we are among the top 15 funded school systems in the state. We have some of the best public safety services. I have the proven track record of conservative leadership.”
Reagan-Smith said one focus if he’s elected would be to bring technical and vocational schools back to the county and that growth needs to be controlled and managed. He said he has the time needed to address issues facing Currituck.
“You have to have the time and since I have recently retired, I have that time to dedicate, and be focused and be humble about it,” Reagan-Smith said. “I believe to be a county commissioner you have to have compassion for the people. You have to listen to them and take it with a sense of urgency and not just take it with a grain of salt.’’
Hutson moved to Currituck in 2007 when he was in the U.S. Navy and remained in the county after retiring from military service in 2009. He said one reason his family stayed in Currituck was because it is “cheap to raise a family” in the county and he wants that to continue.
“We are at a pivotal moment, I believe, in the history of the county,” Hutson said. “There is a lot of expansion going on and there is a lot of opportunity for tourist dollars. I’m not a politician. But, thankfully, the system of government we have allows us as citizens, if you disagree with our local government, we can step up if we feel that we have a different idea or a better way of doing things.”