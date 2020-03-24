Area school officials said they were already planning for schools to be closed longer than two weeks because of the coronavirus crisis, so they weren’t surprised when Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday extended the closings by another seven weeks.
Cooper ordered that all North Carolina schools, which have been closed since March 16, remain shuttered through May 15.
The order came as the governor also banned gatherings of more than 50 people, a change from the current ban on assemblies of more than 100 people, and told businesses that offer activities that don’t follow social distancing recommendations to close by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Those businesses include hair salons, barbershops, gyms, fitness clubs, tattoo parlors and movie theaters. The ban follows Cooper’s order last week requiring all restaurants and bars to suspend their dine-in service.
Following Cooper’s earlier order closing all schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials ramped up plans to offer remote instruction to students, implementing those plans for the district’s 5,800 students within several days.
On Monday, ECPPS staff reviewed plans and procedures for continuing to offer remote instruction during a virtual meeting Monday afternoon.
Superintendent Catherine Edmonds thanked teachers and other staff for their quick work moving the district “from the classroom to the cloud” last week.
“I give you a virtual high-five,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds said that when Cooper first announced a two-week closure of schools the district had anticipated he later would be announcing a longer closure. Consequently, the district was already planning for the longer closure.
“I feel good about where we are,” Edmonds said. “We planned ahead.”
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell also said the Camden district put measures in place last week in anticipation Cooper would extend the closing of schools.
He said the school district also will be working today on plans for all teachers to work from home in the event Cooper issues a statewide “shelter-in-place” order.
As of Monday afternoon the governor had not issued such an order, but some businesses and organizations in North Carolina are already beginning to plan for the possibility. When shelter in place is ordered, everyone except those deemed to work for “essential” businesses or agencies are ordered to stay home.
Camden switched to online instruction Friday and has been allowing teachers to continue coming to school buildings if they need to pick up supplies or use equipment. Ferrell noted a shelter-in-place order would mean teachers would need to be able to work entirely from home.
At Monday’s ECPPS virtual meeting, the district’s Chief Academic Officer Amy Jo Spencer told teachers they should hold off on issuing grades and instead focus on ensuring students master important skills. She said district staff are available to help teachers with that goal.
Spencer also said many parents have reported feeling overwhelmed by the volume of work teachers are assigning. She suggested teachers focus on the quality of work rather than the quantity.
“ECPPS is truly doing an amazing job for students,” Spencer said.
Teachers will be creating an online “teachers to the rescue” folder to give parents a way to reach out to teachers for help with student assignments. The tool is also intended to help teachers respond in a timely way without feeling like they have to be up at 2 a.m. responding to emails or text messages.
Edmonds said she appreciates how hard teachers are working but also expects them to balance work and life. Some teachers have been working nearly around the clock, she said, and “that is not our intent for you.”
Beginning this Friday the school district will reserve Fridays as a planning day for teachers, Edmonds said. Teachers should assign work for students to complete that day but also expect to use the day for planning.
“We do not want you to use your weekends to plan,” Edmonds said.
ECPPS is also providing “park and learn” at all school sites, so students can park at a school and log on for schoolwork if they don’t have adequate internet access at home.
The school district also had provided 10,249 meals to students as of Friday. Students are able to pick up weekend meals to go along with their Friday lunch, providing them three lunches and three breakfasts for the weekend.
The Camden schools began serving meals Monday and served about 135 on the first day. Ferrell said he expects that number to grow, adding that he wants parents to understand that the meals are available for all students.