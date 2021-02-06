EDENTON — Divers have recovered the body of a man who reportedly jumped into Albemarle Sound from the Albemarle Sound Bridge early Friday.
Chowan County's Emergency Response Dive Team recovered the body of Jamel Legreg Rasheen Clegg, 35, of Tyrrell County, at 9 a.m. Saturday, officials said.
Divers recovered Clegg's body from an area on the sound floor that searchers, using sonar, identified on Friday.
Reports that someone may have jumped from the 3.5-mile bridge crossing Albemarle Sound and linking Chowan and Washington counties, prompted a search by multiple agencies, including the Chowan County Sheriff's Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Clegg's body was taken to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton. No other information was immediately available.