After a successful reopening, Dixieland Speedway has announced it is again postponing race night because of COVID-19 concerns.
At its website and on Twitter on Thursday, Dixieland posted the following announcement:
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor (Roy) Cooper has ordered all race activities, with fans in attendance, to cease. With this mandate, and after communicating with local officials, the race program scheduled for Friday has been canceled. We plan to share more details on the 2020 season resumption soon.”
The announcement follows last Friday’s reopening of the speedway, which welcomed back a packed house of spectators who were ready to expend some stay-at-home energy. Gates at the racetrack in northern Pasquotank County opened at 5 p.m., and by 8:30 p.m. two lanes of cars filled with paying customers were still flowing through the main entrance off Northside Road. Racing action began promptly at 8 p.m.
Red Swain, who along with his wife Debbie owns Dixieland, summarized his decision to reopen as business survival. Either the racetrack could reopen and pay its bills or remain closed and lose everything, he said.
“If you don’t work,” he said, you lose the business.
Swain said attendance included more than 1,350 adults, plus dozens of children. During racing season, average attendance is about 800 to 900 spectators, but more fans than usual turned out last Friday to see the Sprint cars, Swain said. Sprint cars only race at Dixieland about two or three times a year and are popular among racing fans.
Dixieland Speedway reopened even as Cooper was ordering one small speedway in Alamance County to close over concerns its large crowds could help spread COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Public Health and Human Services announced that Ace Speedway had been served an abatement order to close immediately. Ace Speedway held its reopening night of racing on Saturday, May 23 and has held racing on weekends since.
The abatement order followed a letter sent last week from Cooper’s office, which warned Ace Speedway officials they were in “open defiance” of Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen facilities statewide, according to DHHS.
Phase 2, which is outlined in the governor’s Executive Order No. 141, limits mass gatherings of people in outdoor confined spaces to no more than 25.
“The risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 is higher in settings where people gather, share facilities or have increased respiratory efforts, such as cheering,” states a DHHS news release of the abatement order. “It was reported the speedway admitted more than 2,500 — and possibly as many as 4,000 — spectators to attend races held at the track on May 23, May 30 and June 6.”
In the release, DHHS describes Ace Speedway’s reopening as an “imminent hazard for the spread of COVID-19, an acute threat to North Carolinians which must not continue.”
The abatement order does allow the Alamance racetrack to propose a new plan to resume racing so long as it complies with restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing.
Swain said he didn’t believe Dixieland Speedway was violating the governor’s restrictions on outdoor mass gatherings. He noted the large number of shoppers inside Walmart, Lowe’s and other big stores since Cooper issued his statewide stay-at-home order in early April.
Dixieland was originally slated to open the 2020 season on Friday, May 1, but the season start was postponed. Swain said in deciding when to reopen, he waited till other racetracks in North Carolina opened.
“We were one of the last tracks in North Carolina to reopen,” Swain said.
In addition to the Alamance track, Swain referred to a racetrack in Fayetteville that also has reopened.
Swain said he had free facemasks available for fans over the age of 60, the threshold for people considered most at risk of serious effects from contracting the coronavirus.
During Wednesday’s interview, Swain said he understands the concerns about large gatherings and COVID-19, and if he felt the speedway posed a risk he’d close.
“If we had any trouble we’d shut it down in a heartbeat,” he said.
Most racetrack owners and operators lease the land they occupy. The Swains own the 84 acres that encompass Dixieland Speedway, but they still have a mortgage to pay, plus other operator expenses, Swain said.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, said Monday that the eight-county public health department had not received any complaints about Friday night’s attendance at Dixieland.
After being provided a copy of a photo from opening night at the speedway, ARHS responded with the following statement:
“ARHS maintains our support of Governor Cooper’s Phase 2 limitations on mass gatherings,” the statement reads. “With growing numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, these events can increase the likelihood of community transmission.”
The photo was taken looking east around 7:15 p.m. while drivers performed practice laps and shows about 150 fans seated in one section of the stands. The photo was among three photos from Friday night posted at the newspaper’s Facebook page.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett said Tuesday that he was not aware of any concerns either. Hammett also said enforcement against exceeding the governor’s directive for mass gatherings is the role of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten could not be reached Tuesday or Wednesday to comment for this story.
Swain said the comments he received were positive. Many were from people thankful to have a night out after being cooped inside for so long, he said.
On Facebook, several area residents also expressed their support of Dixieland’s reopening.
“Let the life resume,” one person posted.
“Traffic was still rolling in past 8:30 p.m.,” another said, of the volume of spectators.
One woman, however, expressed her disbelief the racetrack had opened, given COVID-19 is still a public health threat.
“We are having a spike in the virus and folks are gathering like this,” the person said.
Her comment was promptly countered.
“If tens of thousands can march and scream then people can watch a car race,” a reference to the nationwide protests against police brutality following the May 25 officer-involved death of George Floyd. “Don’t like it? Stay home.”
“If the health officials said it was OK to protest then damn if we can’t have a race,” another man wrote.
One person posted a photo of the crowd, along with the following comment: “Ba ha ha. This is what it was like at 9 p.m. Elbow to elbow. And it was awesome to be back to somewhat normal again.”
The area’s other automotive sports venue, Northeast Dragway in Hetford, was scheduled to be open on Saturday. However, track owner Curtis Trueblood said on Thursday it’s now “not likely” the dragway will open.
“This is the biggest mess I’ve ever seen,” Trueblood said, expressing his frustration with Cooper’s directive.
The governor’s plan has made it difficult for owners of racetracks and other outdoor venues that draw hundreds of spectators to plan accordingly, Trueblood explained.
For updates and more information about the area racing venues, visit Northeast Dragway online at northeastdragway.net. Visit Dixieland Speedway at dixielandspeedway.net.